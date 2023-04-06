AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Where to Buy

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the new fastest kid on the block and the best CPU for pure gaming. Not only is the 7800X3D built for gaming, but it's also a lot cheaper than AMD's current flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

The $449/£439 eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D is $250 cheaper than the $699 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 7950X3D, and yet it comes out faster in some of our games testing, making it a much wiser purchase choice if you're going to be using it primarily for a gaming PC. The big negative of going AM5 at the moment though is the cost of adopting the new platform, and that's also pointed out in our review of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

With its significant L3 cache of 96MB via a 3D-stacked chiplet, the 7800X3D is able to outperform the Intel Core i9-13900K flagship by around 12% on average in most games tested and even up to a staggering 40% in some titles.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D releases today - April 6th, 2023, and we've put together all the links to retailers in the US and UK that you will need to help you get hold of the new Ryzen 7 7800X3D - stock willing.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For PC enthusiasts looking for the absolute best performance in their games, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is now available to purchase from these retailers.

US: Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D MSRP for the US is $449, hopefully, this price will not fluctuate too heavily due to the possible demand for this new CPU.

UK: Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D MSRP for the UK is £439, and should be available from all of the following retailers. Although the 7800X3D is now theoretically released, it's not readily available yet and we advise periodically checking back with these retailers until stock arrives.