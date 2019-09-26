AMD's Upcoming Ryzen 9 3900 Listed With 12 Zen 2 Cores at 65W

by - Source: momomo_us Twitter
2 Comments

Credit: AMDCredit: AMDMotherboard vendor Biostar has added support for the unannounced AMD Ryzen 9 3900 and AMD Ryzen 9 Pro 3900 processors for its X470NH motherboard, revealing some specs along the way. 

The Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 9 Pro 3900 made their first appearance in an Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listing back in July. Today, Biostar has shed some light on the processors' specifications. As with any third-generation Ryzen chips, the Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 9 Pro 3900 utilize AMD's advanced Zen 2 microarchitecture and are built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node.

Specs


SEP (USD)
Cores / Threads
TDP
Base Frequency 
Boost Frequency 
Total Cache
PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Processor / Chipset)
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
$499
12 / 24
105W
3.8 GHz
4.6 GHz
70MB
24 / 16 
AMD Ryzen 9 3900*?12 / 24
65W3.1 GHz4.2 GHz - 4.3 GHz70MB24 / 16 
AMD Ryzen 9 Pro 3900*
?
12 / 24
65W
3.1 GHz
4.2 GHz - 4.3 GHz
70MB
24 / 16

*Specifications are not confirmed

The Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 9 Pro 3900 look like they're essentially more power-efficient variants of the original AMD Ryzen 9 3900X. The "Pro" variant comes with enhanced enterprise and security features. Both Matisse chips are expected to wield 12 cores, 24 threads and 70MB of total cache. However, the Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 9 Pro 3900 will compete in the 65W TDP (thermal design power) category against the Intel Core i9-9900. Obviously, the lower TDP envelope will have repercussions on the processors' operating clock speeds.

Credit: BiostarCredit: Biostar

As per Biostar's information, the Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 9 Pro 3900 sport a 3.1 GHz base clock, which is 700 MHz or 22.58% slower than the Ryzen 9 3900X. The motherboard manufacturer didn't list the processors' boost clocks. However, a well-known hardware leaker known on Twitter as TUM_APISAK seems to think that the boost clock for the Matisse parts can be 4.3 GHz. So we're looking at a 9.52% lower boost clock in a worst-case situation.

It's unknown when AMD will launch the Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 9 Pro 3900. The chipmaker is probably busy building up stock for the Ryzen 9 3950X, which has been pushed to November, and preparing the Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series release. On top of that, TSMC is reportedly in a bit of a pickle. The foundry's 7nm business has been booming lately, and high demand has increased the lead time from 2 months to 6 months. This could have an impact on AMD's CPU production.


You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
2 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • smccabe2623
    Quote:
    expected to weird 12 cores, 24 threads


    Think you mean wield
  • salgado18
    Thanks to Zen 2's auto-tunning, all you lose compared to the X is 300 MHz maximum clocks. The base clock is the 65W minimum, but given enough motherboard power and cooling, it will work as close to the turbo clocks as possible.

    Depending on price, it could be an amazing value.
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. 7nm Stairway to Heaven: TSMC Sales Expected to Skyrocket
  2. AMD B550 Chipset Specs Detailed
  3. Intel Eagle Stream Will Arrive in Early 2021, Aspeed Roadmap Reveals
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.