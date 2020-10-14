AMD's 64-Core Threadripper 3990X is $290 Off

Want to rip some threads like a real pro? You can step up to the undisputed king of the high end desktop PC market, the 64-core 128-thread Threadripper 3990X, for $3,699. That's a savings of $290 off the normal $3,990 MSRP. B&H has the 3990X listed for sale during the Prime Day season, but you'll have to be patient: While you can order the chip, you have to wait for supply to come in two to four weeks before the processor is shipped.

However, knocking $290 off the price tag and the free shipping should help soothe the pain. In exchange, you get the world's most powerful desktop PC processor, but be aware that it really excels in heavily-threaded workloads that can expose the full potential of the 64 Zen 2 cores and 128 threads.

The chip earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award in our review, and as we noted, the 64-core 128-thread Threadripper 3990X is a highly-specialized processor that provides incredible performance in a narrow cross-section of workloads, but at a very attractive price point given its capabilities.

To get a sense of the horsepower on offer - the Threadripper 3990X beat a dual-socket Xeon server with $18,000 worth of Intel compute power installed in several key workloads. You'll need to pair the chip with a high-capacity memory kit, capable watercooling, and a bulky power supply to extract the most performance. Still, those costs pale in comparison to a dual-socket server platform. You can also look to our Best Prime Day Deals page for solid discounts on the supporting hardware.