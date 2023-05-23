AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700X CPU Back Down to the Low Price of $296: Real Deals

The Ryzen 7 7700X from AMD is back down to $296— that's almost its lowest-ever price. If you're on the lookout for a competent CPU for gaming and don't want to spring for the cost of the latest 7000-series X3D range of processors, then this is a great pick. Compatible with AMD's latest AM5 socket, you will need to upgrade your motherboard and RAM to the latest DDR5 standard to make a PC using this CPU, which can add to the cost.

The Photon Ultra resin 3D printer from Anycubic has plummeted to only $249. There is a further $20 discount in addition if you use a coupon offer on Amazon. So, if you're already into making resin models, or want to get into the hobby, now is a great time to pick up this beast of a 3D printer.

Grab a fantastic deal on a Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical keyboard that's reduced to $49. This board uses a TenKeyLess layout that removes the Numpad to reduce the footprint of the keeb without losing the function row or navigation keys. This keyboard uses Long Hua Brown tactile switches with PBT keycaps and backlighting. If you want to use the G413 TKL SE for gaming, you can! The G413 TKL SE comes with 6-key rollover so that all your movements register when you're pressing multiple keys at once.

See below for more Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 7700X: now $296 at Amazon (was $399)

AMD's new 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 CPU has a base clock of 4.5 GHz and the ability to boost up to 5.4 GHz, it will chew through game frame rates and tough threaded applications with equal ease.

Anycubic Photon Ultra Resin 3D Printer: now $249 at Amazon with coupon applied (was $399)

For your resin printing needs look no further than the Anycubic Photon Ultra, this 3D resin printer is faster and quieter than the previous Anycubic Photon, and can help you create resin models and miniatures for your favorite hobbies.

Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: now $49 at Amazon (was $69)

The Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a wired device with backlit keys. As the name suggests, it has a tenkeyless form factor so there is no numeric pad. The keys are mechanical with tactile switches.

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit): now $139 at Newegg (was $229)

Our favorite budget monitor to date, we found this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh.

Glorious Model D- Gaming Mouse: now $39 at Amazon (was $85)

A fantastic mouse for FPS gaming, the Glorious Model D- (Minus) is a lightweight mouse with a honeycomb cutout design to help reduce its weight. The Model D- uses a Pixart PMW3360 sensor that can go up to 12K DPI, and weighs only 61 grams.

Looking for more deals?