AOC's Bringing Five New Agon Gaming Monitors To The US

AOC released two new gaming monitors, the AG241QX and the AG241QG, and revealed plans to launch three others in the coming months.

The AG241QX and the AG241QG are both 24" monitors with a QHD resolution and 1ms response time. The AG241QX is 144Hz and features VESA's Adaptive-Sync technology, which should allow it to work with AMD's FreeSync, whereas the AG241QG is 165Hz and supports Nvidia's G-Sync and ULMB. All of those features together should allow both monitors to live up to their promise of providing a responsive window into your gaming world of choice.

The AG241QX also features AOC Low Input Lag, AOC Shadow Control, and AOC Game Mode Presets on the special Qwick Switch KeyPad. Low Input Lag "disables picture post-processing on the monitor’s electronics" while Shadow Control "provides quick contrast adjustment for a better view of pinpointed areas." KeyPad "allows users to switch effortlessly between modes and adjust brightness, contrast, and other gaming features" whenever needed.

AOC said it plans to bring three other monitors to the U.S. soon:

The additional displays coming soon to the U.S. include the AG271UG, a 27-inch NVIDIA G-Sync Gaming Monitor with 4K resolution and rapid 4ms response time ($799.99 – Available late March); the AG352UCG, a 35-inch Curved NVIDIA G-Sync Gaming Monitor that offers a highly immersive gaming experience, thanks to a small 2000 mm curvature radius and a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution ($999.99 – Available late March); and the AG251FZ, the 240Hz and fastest Agon Gaming Monitor coming to market ($499.99 – Available in May).

Both the AG241QX and the AG241QG are available now from Amazon. AOC said in a press release that the AG241QX and the AG241QG would retail for $499 and $699, respectively, but Amazon seems to have already discounted them to $400 and $550. You might have to wait a while for the monitors to arrive--Amazon said they usually ship within 1 to 2 months. (And here we thought Amazon was supposed to be all about instant gratification.)

All of the monitors, including the ones available now, are part of the company's Agon series. This means they were designed with an ergonomic base that offers adjustable height, tilt, and swivel; a carry-handle for easy transport; and a headphone holder on the side of the display.