AOC's Bringing Five New Agon Gaming Monitors To The US

AOC released two new gaming monitors, the AG241QX and the AG241QG, and revealed plans to launch three others in the coming months.

The AG241QX and the AG241QG are both 24" monitors with a QHD resolution and 1ms response time. The AG241QX is 144Hz and features VESA's Adaptive-Sync technology, which should allow it to work with AMD's FreeSync, whereas the AG241QG is 165Hz and supports Nvidia's G-Sync and ULMB. All of those features together should allow both monitors to live up to their promise of providing a responsive window into your gaming world of choice.

The AG241QX also features AOC Low Input Lag, AOC Shadow Control, and AOC Game Mode Presets on the special Qwick Switch KeyPad. Low Input Lag "disables picture post-processing on the monitor’s electronics" while Shadow Control "provides quick contrast adjustment for a better view of pinpointed areas." KeyPad "allows users to switch effortlessly between modes and adjust brightness, contrast, and other gaming features" whenever needed.

AOC said it plans to bring three other monitors to the U.S. soon:

The additional displays coming soon to the U.S. include the AG271UG, a 27-inch NVIDIA G-Sync Gaming Monitor with 4K resolution and rapid 4ms response time ($799.99 – Available late March); the AG352UCG, a 35-inch Curved NVIDIA G-Sync Gaming Monitor that offers a highly immersive gaming experience, thanks to a small 2000 mm curvature radius and a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution ($999.99 – Available late March); and the AG251FZ, the 240Hz and fastest Agon Gaming Monitor coming to market ($499.99 – Available in May).

Both the AG241QX and the AG241QG are available now from Amazon. AOC said in a press release that the AG241QX and the AG241QG would retail for $499 and $699, respectively, but Amazon seems to have already discounted them to $400 and $550. You might have to wait a while for the monitors to arrive--Amazon said they usually ship within 1 to 2 months. (And here we thought Amazon was supposed to be all about instant gratification.)

All of the monitors, including the ones available now, are part of the company's Agon series. This means they were designed with an ergonomic base that offers adjustable height, tilt, and swivel; a carry-handle for easy transport; and a headphone holder on the side of the display.

ProductAG241QXAG241QG
PanelWLED Backlit - TFT Active Matrix TN Panel WLED Backlit - TFT Active Matrix TN Panel
Viewable Image Size / Aspect Ratio24” / 16:9 23.8” / 16:9
Brightness350 cd/m2 350 cd/m2
Contrast50,000,000:1 50,000,000:1
Response Time1ms1ms
Viewable Angle170 degrees horizontal 160 degrees vertical 170 degrees horizontal160 degrees vertical
Maximum Resolution2560 x 1440 @60Hz (VGA, DVI, HDMI) 2560 x 1440 @144Hz (DP, Dual-Link/Adaptive-Sync) 2560 x 1440 @60Hz (HDMI) 2560 x 1440 @165Hz (DP/G-SYNC)
Display Colors16.7 Million 16.7 Million
Connectivity 1 x VGA1 x Dual Link DVI1 x HDMI 2.01 x HDMI-MHL1 x Display Port4 x USB 3.0 (1 x fast-charging port) 1 x HDMI 1.41 x Display Port4 x USB 3.0 (1 x fast-charging port)
Audio I/O2 x 3W speakers1 x Line-in/Earphone out 2 x 2W speakers1 x Line-in/Earphone-out
MSRP$499$699
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  Aflwdw 23 February 2017 22:03
    Interested in the 35" monitor if the panel is IPS.
    Reply
  bjornl 24 February 2017 03:20
    Model: AG352UCG
    Display: 35-inch 2000mm radius curved VA at 100 Hz
    Resolution: 3440 x 1440 pixels
    Sync Technology: G-SYNC
    Signal Input: 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 4 x USB 3.0, Audio out, Microphone in/out
    Special Features: AOC Ergo Base (height, tilt, swivel adjustment), Stereo speakers, 4ms GtG response time, 2000:1 contrast ratio, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut
    Reply
  beshonk 24 February 2017 05:45
    Buying anything more expensive than the viewsonic xg2703-gs is silly. Viewsonic is a well known and respected monitor brand and the monitor is $100 cheaper than the asus, acer, or aoc. It also has a lower failure rate, fewer dead pixels, and less backlight bleed due to build quality.
    Reply
  Aflwdw 24 February 2017 13:59
    Reading comprehension fail. Thanks for pointing that out Bjornl
    Reply
  gio2vanni86 24 February 2017 14:01
    Seriously any monitor manufacturer listening should consider HDR10 curved 144hz G-sync 2560x1440 or higher Res. And they got me. Price means nothing to me.
    Reply
  bigdragon 24 February 2017 16:27
    It's good that we're seeing more 1440 monitors. I really like that resolution. However, we need to see more HDR or Quantum Dot panels. Color gamut needs to be pushed upwards in monitors. TVs are currently a better value.
    Reply
  WRXSTIGuy 09 March 2017 19:40
    I prefer ULMB to G-sync. It is so much more clearer and you can still see all the details during motion. I wish more monitors had this feature and at faster frame rates. The Acer Predator that I have limits ULMB to 100hz. G-Sync blurs everything and sacrifices detail for smoother motion.
    Reply
  bjornl 09 March 2017 21:53
    19342063 said:
    Seriously any monitor manufacturer listening should consider HDR10 curved 144hz G-sync 2560x1440 or higher Res. And they got me. Price means nothing to me.

    Me too, except I don't care about 144hz. I would be just as happy with 100hz since I can't see the difference above this level. I would add one thing, I don't like 27" monitors. I won't buy anything smaller than 30" and prefer 31.5/32" ones.

    Additionally I would want quantum dot and a VA panel without PWM. If they have to charge the same as a 21:9 panel for this, I would grumble, but pay it.
    Reply