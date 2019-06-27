AOC's 27-Inch U2790PQ Will Offer 4K, IPS Views Starting in July

AOC is rolling out another member of its 90 Series in the form of the 27-inch U2790PQ. Offering 4K resolution and a pixel density of 163ppi, it's aimed at professionals, but looks pretty tempting for a gaming set up too.

The exterior looks pretty slick, too, with a carbon gray finish and a three-sided frameless design with an ergonomic stand you can adjust to the perfect height. The gunmetal finish is unique to the AOC 90 series, giving you a bit more class than the typical black or gray models we see out in the wild with other monitors, so if you think your home or office needs something a little sleeker and sophisticated, you can't go wrong here.

This 4K monitor features an IPS panel and 10-bit color depth to bring you 1.07 billion colors as well, with visual sharpness and vivid, bright coloring and 4K resolution. Prosumers, like artists and video editors, will find plenty to love about this model with those specs in mind, especially when it comes to spotting details that lower-end models don't necessitate. However, gamers may want to wait to see what specs like the refresh rate and response time are, especially since there's no mention of AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Not only can the stand's height be adjusted, but it can be tilted and swiveled around for better placement, whether it's being used on a traditional or standing desk for better orientation. The fact that it implements Low Blue Light mode to zap high levels of blue light (read: not great for your eyes) makes it a great choice for workers to adopt in the office as well.

The U2790PQ features one HDMI 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4 port and a DisplayPort 1.2 connection, as well as a two-port USB 3.0 hub. In terms of audio hookups, the monitor includes two built-in 2W speakers and a headphone output, in case you want to avoid disturbing others.

The U2790PQ is headed to retail in July 2019 at £299, or approximately $378.