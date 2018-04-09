AOC Updates Agon Monitor With 120Hz Refresh Rate

AOC updated its Agon monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate and new Low Blue Light mode that should make your marathon gaming sessions a little bit easier on your eyes. The new model (AG352UCG6) being released today is similar to the old model (AG352UCG) that debuted in February 2017, but the older one featured a 100Hz refresh rate. Surely, the extra 20Hz built into the new model couldn't, um, hurt its appeal.

The new Agon monitor is otherwise similar to its predecessor. Both are 35" monitors that support Nvidia's G-Sync as well as AOC's proprietary Flicker-Free Technology and Low Blue mode. They also feature an 1800R curvature that "conforms to the way the eye naturally sees and helps reduce eye fatigue in addition to creating a more immersive experience" as well as a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution.

We reviewed the AG352UCG back in November 2017 and concluded that it was a well-built monitor that really only suffered because of its 100Hz refresh rate, default gamma errors, and poor OSD joystick. AOC addressed one of those concerns by upping the AG352UCG6's refresh rate, but until we get our hands on the monitor ourselves, we won't know if the other issues continue to mar an otherwise attractive product's appeal.

Even with a bumped refresh rate, though, many gamers might also balk. That 120Hz is probably sufficient for most people, but anyone who plays competitive titles will likely be drawn more to 144Hz or 240Hz monitors than they are to the AG352UCG6. Will most people notice the 24Hz difference if they didn't know about it beforehand? Probably not, but with the increasing popularity of 144Hz gaming monitors, settling for 120Hz might be a tough sell.

AOC said the AG352UCG6 is available now from Amazon, Newegg, and Micro City with an MSRP of $899, which is the same cost as its predecessor.