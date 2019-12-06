AOC's Agon AG493UCX Is a Double-QHD 49" UltraWide With Adaptive-Sync Up To 120 Hz

AOC is back again with a new monitor, and this time it’s the Agon AG493UCX. This display is a huge 49-inch ultrawide, which has a suitably high resolution for a display of its size: 5120 by 1440 pixels. This is a notable step up from competitor Samsung’s CHG90’s resolution, which is 3840 by 1080 pixels on an identical panel size, which is too low for comfort for many. It comes with an 1800R curvature, which is certainly appreciated, if not necessary on a display this wide.

The huge 32:9 panel is built using a VA design, which typically balance excellent color reproduction, viewing angles, and response times. This is also the case here, as contrast is rated at a typical 3000:1, brightness at a maximum of 550 nits, and color reproduction at 121 percent for sRGB and 93 percent in the DCI-P3 space. A factory calibration is provided too with a delta E of < 2. The display also comes with HDR400 certification, though this is the lowest HDR certificate and known to be hardly worth the name.

(Image credit: AnandTech)

What’s especially interesting about the display is its 120 Hz refresh rate, which is fairly high for a display with this high a resolution. The best part is that it also comes with adaptive-sync, meaning you’ll be able to use it with a variable refresh rate for stutter and tear free gaming.

Display inputs consist of two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, along with two HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB Type-C port with up to 65 W power delivery. There is also a three-port USB 3.2 hub built-in along with Gigabit Ethernet, so the unit can also fully function as a one-cable docking station for notebooks.

All things considered, this stuff makes the AOC Agon AG493UCX perfect for ultra-widescreen gaming, but also great for productivity work, making it an excellent choice for an all-round monitor. The main catch with gaming will be the GPU horsepower you’ll need along with game support, as not all games play nice with these resolutions just yet.

Anandtech reported that the display will be available from January 7th onwards with a $1000 MSRP.