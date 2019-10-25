AOC's New AG273QX Gaming Monitor Has Little Pop-Out Shrek Ears

There’s already lots of choice for gaming monitors nowadays, but that doesn’t mean we won’t welcome more. AOC today announced the AG273QX, which it is selling under its AGON lineup of gaming displays.

This display comes as a 27-inch unit and packs a QHD 2560 by 1440 pixel resolution VA panel. More impressive, however, is the display’s 165 Hz refresh rate, making it very suitable for competitive gaming or those that love buttery-smooth gameplay. The display also has a 4 ms gray to gray response time (1 ms MPRT), and a contrast ratio of 3000:1.

As far as other panel features go, it also comes with AMD FreeSync 2 support and the much-disliked HDR400 certification – so you’re best off not buying this monitor for its HDR support. For color space, the display covers 99 percent of the AdobeRGB space, which is perfectly good for a gaming monitor.

AOC’s AG273QX also comes with a neat stand that supports height, tilt, pivot, and swivel adjustments, and the rear of the monitor also has customizable RGB lighting. A 4-port USB hub is also built in. Left and right of the monitor are click-out hooks, which you can use for hanging headphones or headsets from, and the monitor also comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and two 5 W speakers.

All things considered, the AG273QX looks like quite a good gaming monitor. European availability is scheduled for November with an MSRP of €509. At the time of writing, there is no information about U.S. availability.