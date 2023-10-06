Arctic Launches Massive CPU Cooler for EPYC, Threadripper, Xeon CPUs

The Freezer 4U-M, the new addition to Arctic's product portfolio, can handle AMD Ryzen Threadripper, EPYC, and Intel Xeon chips with a TDP of 350W. Given its qualified specifications, the Freezer 4U-M rivals some of the best CPU coolers currently on the market.

In all fairness, the Freezer 4U-M isn't an entirely new CPU cooler. Instead, the Freezer 4U-M is, in essence, a revised version of the now-discontinued Freezer 4U SP3. The Freezer 4U SP3 was a CPU cooler designed for AMD's SP3, TR4, and sTRX4 sockets. The Freezer 4U-M still supports the three platforms mentioned above but adds other sockets, including LGA4189, LGA4677, SP6, sTR5, and sWRX8, to the list. So, if you're looking for a competent CPU air cooler for your new Xeon Sapphire Rapids or one of the upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 7000WX processors, the Freezer 4U-M has you covered. Surprisingly, the Freezer 4U-M doesn't support the AMD SP5 socket, which is the home for the EPYC Genoa, Bergamo, and Turin lineups.

The Freezer 4U-M measures 4.9 x 6.1 x 5.7 inches (124 x 156 x 145mm), making it one of the most oversized CPU air coolers. The single-tower design suits a dual-socket configuration, and the cooler fits inside 4U cases. There are 2.1 inches (53mm) of clearance space for memory modules, which should be plenty since server memory doesn't have tall heat spreaders with flashy RGB lighting. The Freezer 4U-M has eight copper heat pipes with a diameter of 6mm that transfer heat from the baseplate to the heatsink. The fin density on the heatsink is pretty good, with 57 aluminum fins. However, that's two less than the Freezer 4U SP3. The Freezer 4U-M is algo 0.5 ounces (13g) lighter than the Freezer 4U SP3.

Image 1 of 4 Freezer 4U-M (Image credit: Arctic) Freezer 4U-M (Image credit: Arctic) Freezer 4U-M (Image credit: Arctic) Freezer 4U-M (Image credit: Arctic)

Arctic equips the Freezer 4U-M with two 120mm PWM cooling fans in a push-pull configuration for maximum thermal dissipation. The fans feature dual-ball bearings that are great for continuous periods of operation and are less susceptible to contamination and wear in environments with high temperatures. The fans spin between 400 to 2,300 RPM with a noise level of 40 dBA.

The cooling performance for the fan isn't listed on the Freezer 4U-M's product page. Assuming that these 120mm fans are the same as the ones on the Freezer 4U SP3, they should deliver an airflow and static pressure of 71.9 CFM (122.16 m³/h) and 3.3 mmH2O, respectively. The power consumption for each fan is 0.12A or 1.44W. Therefore, the maximum power draw on the Freezer 4U-M with the twin-fan setup is 2.88W.

The Freezer 4U SP3 came with a syringe of Arctic's MX-5 thermal compound, one of the best thermal pastes you can buy. However, the new Freezer 4U-M arrives with the latest MX-6. Regarding generation-over-generation uplift, Arctic claims that the MX-6 attains 20% better thermal performance than the ever-popular MX-5.

Arctic sells the Freezer 4U-M for $70.99 on Amazon. The new CPU air cooler is $10 more expensive than the Freezer 4U SP3, which used to retail for an average price of $59.76.