ASRock Challenger Arc A750 GPU Drops to $179 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, you can find the ASRock Challenger Arc A750 graphics card for its lowest price yet. It has a recommended price of $199 but using promo code VGAEXCAA784 at checkout will take the price down to $179. It’s not clear how long the code will be active nor how long the discount to $199 will be made available.

We've been excited to see this graphics card since it was first announced at the Tokyo Game Show late last year. Since its launch, the price has steadily lowered to the notably low price we have today.

Overall, this isn’t the fastest GPU on the market but it’s definitely ideal for casual users and gamers on a budget. It has an ATX form factor, can reach speeds as high as 2200 MHz, and comes with 8GB of GDDR6.

The ASRock Challenger Arc A750 graphics card has an ATX form factor, spanning 271mm across and taking up two slots on the rear I/O panel. It has a core clock speed of 2200 MHz and a game clock speed of 2050 MHz. This edition comes with 8GB of GDDR6.

According to ASRock, this card uses DirectX 12 Ultimate as well as OpenGL 4.6. It’s compatible with PCIe 4.0 x16 interfaces and provides three video outputs to take advantage of. The ASRock Challenger Arc A750 has two DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port.