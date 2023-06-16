ASRock Registers 16GB RX 7800 XT Graphics Cards

ASRock has filed two new AMD graphics card model names with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) — these names come with the anticipated RX 7800 XT nomenclature, suggesting we might see new mid-range RX 7800 XT graphics cards in the near future. The model names don't highlight any major GPU specs, but they do suggest a 16GB memory configuration.

The model names filed with the EEC are the ASRock RX 7800 XT PG 16GO and the ASRock RX 7800 XT PGW 16GO. "PG" points to these GPUs being released under ASRock's Phantom Gaming sub-brand — which is what most of the company's Intel and AMD graphics cards are now made under. The first SKU is probably a mid-range model, while the PGW could potentially be the flagship SKU with beefier cooling and/or a higher factory overclock.

That ASRock is filing the model names with the EEC now suggests that AMD's RX 7800 series is finally approaching — after months of waiting since the RX 7900 XT and XTX launched last year. An EEC filing doesn't necessarily confirm an actual product launch, but we've seen several EEC-related graphics card listings in the past that have shown legitimate product info for products that were released a few months later.

(Image credit: portal.eaeunion.org)

If you've been wondering why AMD has been dragging its feet on launching mid-range ($400 - $700) RX 7800 XT GPUs, it's probably due to multiple reasons — such the current state of the desktop GPU market. AMD is probably also waiting for its stockpile of RX 6700, 6800, and 6900 cards to deplete before launching newer price-competitive products (and it's been taking longer than anticipated).

The supply of RX 6800 series cards does seem to be running (slightly) dry: several RX 6800 series products jumped by around $100 over the past several days, including the XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT, which was priced as low as $469 last week and now costs $520 - $550 on Newegg. It's possible Newegg is stockpiling GPU deals for a Father's Day blowout, but it seems more likely that supply is starting to wane.