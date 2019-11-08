ASRock Debuts Brushed Aluminum RX 5700, 5700 XT RGB Graphics Cards for 1440p Gaming

ASRock has announced the latest addition to their burgeoning graphics cards lineup: the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 Phantom Gaming D 8G OC and ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC. The new cards come equipped with a 2.5-plus slot heatsink sporting three fans, addressable RGB (ARGB) lighting and a backplate for style and support. The Phantom Gaming line fits in below the ASRock's Taichi brand and above the Challenger series, offering users options between the flagship and budget entries.

The Phantom Gaming cards come out of the box with increased frequencies over AMD's Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT reference cards (hence the "OC" or overclock moniker). ASRock's RX 5700 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC comes in at 1,690/1,835/1,945 MHz (base/game/boost) versus AMD's 1,465 / 1,625/1,725 MHz, while the RX 5700 Phantom Gaming D 8G OC is specced at 1,610/1,725/1,750 MHz versus AMD's 1,605/1,755/1,905 MHz. Both cards have 8GB GDDR6 video memory which sits on a 256-bit bus, and use the latest PCIe 4.0 bus standard.

The design aesthetic matches their other Phantom Gaming products and features a brushed aluminum finish, along with a black and red line pattern crossing diagonally through the middle of the card. The backplate also has a brushed aluminum finish and continues the black and red lines that are now familiar in the Phantom Gaming series.

The heatsink features a triple-fan thermal solution and is 2.7 slots wide. Meanwhile, the fans feature a 0db Silent Cooling mode, where the fan is stopped under low-temperature conditions producing zero noise.

The ARGB lighting comes from two sources, the first is the center fan, which has the LEDs in the hub shining through the translucent blades. On top of the card is the Phantom Gaming branding illuminated by the second set of ARGBs. You can control lighting effects through the Polychrome SYNC application.

ASRock hasn't revealed prices or availability; however, we expect pricing to fall somewhere between that of ASRock's Taichi and Challenger series of graphics cards.