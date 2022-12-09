Asus Teases Its First 27-Inch, OLED Gaming Monitor

By Aaron Klotz
published

The OLED panel promises a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution.

Asus ROG PG27AQDM 27' OLED Gaming Monitor
(Image credit: Twitter - ROG Global)

In a Twitter post by ROG Global, Asus has teased an all-new, 240 Hz 1440p ROG gaming monitor featuring OLED display panel technology. The monitor is called the PG27AQDM, and it will be Asus' first OLED gaming monitor with a normal display size of just 27 inches. The monitor will be fully unveiled during CES 2023, where we can expect detailed specifications, first impressions, and hopefully the monitor's price - which will likely be very expensive.

In the sneak peak, we get a glimpse at the monitor's design language, featuring the same red and grey ROG theme as other ROG monitors, and the same triple-legged stand. What is different though, is the monitor's razor thin shroud surrounding the outer edges of the display. This is an attribute of OLED's self-illuminating technology which requires less overall depth from the monitor to function, in comparison to other display technologies, and gives the panel a futuristic design.

Image 1 of 3
Asus ROG PG27AQDM 27' OLED Gaming Monitor
(Image credit: Twitter - ROG Global)

At 27 inches, the PG27AQDM is the smallest sized OLED monitor we've seen yet from Asus to date. This alone will be a key feature for most gamers, since Asus' previous OLED implementations only existed in large format displays featuring sizes of over 40 inches. The 27-inch form factor is very advantageous for users who sit at normal monitor viewing distances and still want all the advantages OLED can offer. Most of the best gaming monitors are either 27 or 32 inches.

With the monitor packing a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1440p (2560 x 1440) display, Asus is undoubtedly targeting  hardcore gamers, who desire the most responsive panel they can get their hands on. OLED technology, is intrinsically great in this area -- with not only great colors and brightness to more accurately see enemies, but also industry-leading response times.

A good example of this is LG's new 27' UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, which features a response time of just 0.03ms. In comparison, most other gaming monitors that don't feature OLED tech, sit in the 1ms range or 0.5 ms range at best. We don't know the exact OLED panel Asus is using or its specifications, but we expect its response times to be similar to other OLED panels.

Aaron Klotz
Freelance News Writer

Aaron Klotz is a freelance writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering news topics related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thisisaname
    hopefully the monitor's price - which will likely be very expensive.

    I'm sure it will it is a gaming display. Mostly a meaningless term like military grade, all it does is add to the price.
  • ThatMouse
    Is the technology just not there yet? I see no reason to spend a lot on a monitor until it reaches 32" 4k OLED. Meanwhile I'll continue to buy cheap disposable ones, look into Monoprice.
  • tennis2
    Honestly...just give us 1440p 144Hz 27" monitors. Ought to be able to carve 4 of those out of a LG C1(2?) OLED panel and sell them for $400 each.
  • junglist724
    So this will probably be a marginal improvement over LG's own model that only hits 200 nits peak brightness.
  • RichardtST
    27 inch? But why? Do people really use those tiny little things? Give me at least 32 or bugger off.
    And at least 2k (2560). Kinda silly to have a huge lowres (1920) monitor.

    4K? Give me at least 55 inch. My eyes just can't deal with icons that require a microscope.
