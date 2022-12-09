Asus Teases Its First 27-Inch, OLED Gaming Monitor

In a Twitter post by ROG Global, Asus has teased an all-new, 240 Hz 1440p ROG gaming monitor featuring OLED display panel technology. The monitor is called the PG27AQDM, and it will be Asus' first OLED gaming monitor with a normal display size of just 27 inches. The monitor will be fully unveiled during CES 2023, where we can expect detailed specifications, first impressions, and hopefully the monitor's price - which will likely be very expensive.

In the sneak peak, we get a glimpse at the monitor's design language, featuring the same red and grey ROG theme as other ROG monitors, and the same triple-legged stand. What is different though, is the monitor's razor thin shroud surrounding the outer edges of the display. This is an attribute of OLED's self-illuminating technology which requires less overall depth from the monitor to function, in comparison to other display technologies, and gives the panel a futuristic design.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Twitter - ROG Global) (Image credit: Twitter - ROG Global) (Image credit: Twitter - ROG Global)

At 27 inches, the PG27AQDM is the smallest sized OLED monitor we've seen yet from Asus to date. This alone will be a key feature for most gamers, since Asus' previous OLED implementations only existed in large format displays featuring sizes of over 40 inches. The 27-inch form factor is very advantageous for users who sit at normal monitor viewing distances and still want all the advantages OLED can offer. Most of the best gaming monitors are either 27 or 32 inches.

With the monitor packing a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1440p (2560 x 1440) display, Asus is undoubtedly targeting hardcore gamers, who desire the most responsive panel they can get their hands on. OLED technology, is intrinsically great in this area -- with not only great colors and brightness to more accurately see enemies, but also industry-leading response times.

A good example of this is LG's new 27' UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, which features a response time of just 0.03ms. In comparison, most other gaming monitors that don't feature OLED tech, sit in the 1ms range or 0.5 ms range at best. We don't know the exact OLED panel Asus is using or its specifications, but we expect its response times to be similar to other OLED panels.