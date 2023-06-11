Get $600 Off This Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop at Best Buy

Users shopping on a budget should appreciate this offer from Best Buy on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop . This edition comes with an RTX 3060 graphics card and is usually priced at $1,399. Today, it’s $600 off which takes the price down to $799. So far, an expiration has not been specified for the discount so we’re not sure for how long it will be made available.

Overall, this is a pretty nifty deal for this edition of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. As newer graphics cards work their way into modern rigs, the RTX 30 series GPUs are coming down in price along with the laptops that feature them. If you want to get an idea of what the market is like right now, check out our list of best gaming laptops and especially take time to explore our list of best gaming laptops under $1000 if you’re on a budget.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 Laptop: was $1,399, now $799 at Best Buy

This gaming laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU along with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor. It has a 512GB internal SSD for storage and 16GB of DDR4-3200. If you’re looking for a quality gaming rig without overspending, this offer is worth a close look.

This edition of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) panel capable of reaching a refresh rate of 144Hz with a brightness of 300 nits. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is accompanied by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor. For storage, it has a 512GB internal SSD and 16GB of DDR4-3200 for memory. The RAM can be expanded up to 24GB.

It has an integrated microphone but no camera. The keyboard is backlit and does not have a numeric pad off to the side. One HDMI port is available for external video output. There are two USB Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports, one of which is a charging port.

Visit the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop product page at Best Buy for more details and purchase options.