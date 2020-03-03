Trending

Asus' TUF Gaming VG328H1B Is a Huge 1080p Curved Monitor at 165 Hz

Asus' VG328H1B also feature FreeSync Premium and high contrast.

Asus has quietly listed its new TUF Gaming VG328H1B, a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 1500R curve, as spotted by Hermitage Akihabara.

Despite its large size though, it only comes with 1080p resolution, which results in a lower pixel density of 69.93 pixels per inch (we prefer around 110 ppi). 

Where the monitor excels is its refresh rate, which ranges as high as 165 Hz. Its FreeSync Premium Adaptive-Sync feature works down to 48 Hz for smooth playback. Response time is a low 1ms, and Asus also equipped the monitor with its ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur) tech for crisp images even at high refresh rates.

The VG328H1B uses a VA panel, a tech known for delivering high contrast; the VG328H1B fits the bill with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. Meanwhile, its max brightness is 250 nits, and color reproduction is also quite respectable at 120% of the sRGB space and 90% of DCI-P3.

Connectivity remains simple with one HDMI 2.0 port, VGA, along with audio in and out. The stand is also simple, supporting tilt at 26 degrees backward or 5 degrees forward only. If you need more adjustments, however, you can always VESA-mount the display.

For office work, we would look elsewhere, but if big-screen gaming is what you’re after, this could be contender -- provided you don’t sit too close to it. No word on pricing or availability yet though, so stay tuned.