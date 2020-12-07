Asus 24-Inch IPS Drops to Just $99 at Newegg

If you've been holding out for an IPS monitor, check out this deal from Newegg on the Asus VZ249HE 24-inch IPS display. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this monitor since it was first released in 2018.

The VZ249HE has an IPS panel with an FHD resolution, measuring in at exactly 1920px x 1080px. The refresh rate can reach as high as 75Hz. It's LED-backlit and spans 24-inches across.

According to the specs, it has a response time for 5ms. It features both Asus Eye Care with Low Blue Light and Flicker Free technology. Users can use multiple video input options including both HDMI and VGA.

