Asus' ZenBook 13 With 16GB of RAM and an i7 Is Just $899 for Prime Day

(Image credit: Asus)

Most of modern ultrabooks sport just 8GB of RAM, which is fine for lightweight use, but can bog things down if you're multitasking and/or you like to have lots of tabs open. Some configurable models like Dell's XPS 13 and Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 let you step up to 16GB of memory, but doing so normally inflates the price well above $1,200. But Asus is offering up its svelte ZenBook 13 UX333FA with 16GB of RAM for an unprecedented $899 for Prime Day.

Get the Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA for $899 on Amazon (i7/16GB/512GB)

Aside from the generous amount of memory, Asus throws in both a quad-core Core i7-8565U processor, and a 512GB PCIe SSD--both steps up for slim laptops typically in this price range. The UX333FA also has slim bezels for its 1080p screen, and weighs just 2.6 pounds, so it won't weigh you down on the go. The laptop also has a snazzy light-up number pad built into the touchpad, although unless you input lots of data, that's probably more of a gimmick than a feature you'll rely on often.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on ssds, cpus, gpus, gaming laptops and Raspberry Pi stuff.