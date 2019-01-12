New Limited Edition Chassis And Slim Cooler Revealed By be quiet! At CES 2019

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

be quiet! enjoys enormous success in the chassis market, so it decided to offer a limited, white edition of its Dark Base 700. The firm will only manufacture 3000 units. Aside from the white paint job, all the other top-notch features of the normal Dark Base 700 are present, including the tempered glass, the front panel's RGB lighting, the type-C USB connectors in the I/O panel, and the Silent Wing 3 fans.

The Dark Rock Slim cooler is a compact version of the Dark Rock 4, providing more room for you to install RAM DIMMs with increased height heat sinks. It can cope with up to 180W thermal loads, thanks to its four heat pipes, which is impressive given that its big brother is rated for 200W, merely 20W more. Since in the Dark Pro Slim the screws of the mounting mechanism are easily accessible, the bundle does not include the long screwdriver that comes with the Dark Pro 4 version. If you need a heat sink with increased RAM compatibility, then the Slim version looks to fit the bill. A white version of this heat sink is expected later into this year.

be quiet! also showed upgraded versions of the Pure Wings and the Shadow Wings fans. The Pure Wings come in 140mm and 120mm models. The first can spin up to 1600RPM, while the later can reach up to 2000RPM. According to be quiet!, the specially designed blades keep acoustics low even under high rotation speeds.

The Shadow Wings fans are more silent than the Pure Wings ones since their max speeds are limited to 900RPM for the 140mm model and 1100RPM for the 120mm model. Besides the usual dark color, there is also a sleek-looking white edition. This is not just a paint job: The firm used white plastic.