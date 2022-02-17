BenQ X3000i 4K HDR Gaming Projector Up for Pre-Order at $1,999

BenQ has started sales of the BenQ X3000i 4K gaming projector, which was originally unveiled at CES 2022 in January. This device sports gaming-focused features like HDR10 support, refresh rates up to 240 Hz, input lag as low as 4ms, 100% DCI-P3 color and dedicated gaming modes. However a lot of the performance stats are dependent upon the resolution you run the BenQ X3000i at. Depending on your region, you should be able to snag a shiny new BenQ X3000i 4K HDR gaming projector for $1,999 / €1,899 / £1,699 in pre-order this month, for delivery in mid-March.

(Image credit: BenQ)

Refresh rate and input lag stats fall quickly at higher resolutions. For example, at 4K you will see refresh rate of 60 Hz with 16 ms input lag. That might be fine for less twitch-sensitive gameplay, but for racing games or shooters, you might be better served running the projector at 1080p for the quoted 240 Hz refresh and 4 ms input lag. Check the specifications table below for the full range of resolution / refresh / lag stats:

BenQ X3000i 4K HDR gaming projector specs Display System 0.65 inch DLP Resolution and performance Up to 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) via Pixel-Shift Technology at 60Hz, 16ms input lag. At 1080p, 120Hz, input lag is 8ms. At 1080p, 240Hz, input lag is 4ms Brightness / contrast 3000 Lumens (ANSI) / 500,000:1, Black Details Enhancement Color 10-Bit (1.07 Billion Colors), 100% DCI-P3 CinematicColor, HDR-PRO Dynamic Black technology, HDR10 compatibility Lens/ light source 1.3x zoom, f/1.8 - 2.25 (f = 17.02 - 22.21 mm), projection size up to 200 inches / 508 cm, LED light with expected life of 20,000 to 30,000 hours (up to 10 years with 5 hours daily use) I/O 3 x HDMI 2.0b (HDMI Type-A) Audio, Video Input 1 x Optical (TOSLINK) Audio Output 1 x 1/8 inch / 3.5 mm Mini Audio Output 1 x USB 2.0 (USB Type-A) Power, Service 1 x RS-232 (DE-9/DB-9) Control Input 1 x 12 V Trigger Control Output Audio Built in 5W x 2 stereo speakers with Dynamic Stereo Enhancement powered by Bongiovi DSP technology. Audio return port with eARC allows Dolby Atmos and 7.1-channel audio pass through Dimensions (W x H x D) / weight 10.7 x 7.8 x 10.2" / 272.0 x 197.0 x 259.0 mm without feet, weight is 14.1 lb / 6.4 kg Other features and stats 2D Keystone correction ± 30°, ceiling mountable, rear screen projections, remote provided, Wi-Fi adapter included, HDCP 2.2 support, fan noise up to 32 dB, power consumption up to 330W

The projector also includes a trio of gaming-focused modes for users to choose from. It applies cinematic color settings and sound in RPG mode; a darkness equalizer color setting is applied and a sound locator is seen on screen in FPS mode; in sports game mode, you will apparently experience "incredibly realistic green grass," plus accentuated commentary and roaring crowds.

(Image credit: BenQ)

BenQ estimates a reasonable 10 year lifespan for the BenQ X3000i 4K HDR gaming projector's lamps. Moreover, it claims that its exclusive Auto Color Calibration will overcome any color brightness, contrast or saturation decay over the lamp's lifespan.

