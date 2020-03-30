BenQ Goes Ultra-Fast With 0.5ms Zowie XL2746S Gaming Monitor

Zowie, BenQ's brand of gaming and e-sports products, has just unveiled the ridiculously fast XL2746S 240 Hz gaming monitor, as spotted by PC Watch.
This display doesn't come with an IPS panel or high-contrast VA one, but rather a classic TN panel that allows it to hit the quoted 0.5 ms response time and eSports-ready refresh rate. The panel itself measures 27 inches diagonally and has 1080p resolution. That isn't a high resolution, but keep in mind that at 240 Hz, you'll be pushing just as many pixels as a 4K gaming monitor at 60 Hz.
Being a gaming display, the Zowie XL2746S also arrives with FreeSync, though the AMD Adaptive-Sync's minimum refresh rate is unknown.
The build of the display itself is quite unique. The XL2746S comes with two light-blocking shields on the left and right sides, a full-adjustment stand, along with a hub that has USB ports, audio connectors and all the expected display input connections. That includes DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 and DVI. There's even a control hub to quickly switch between different display profiles.
As far as image quality goes, the TN panel doesn't offer much beyond its gaming credentials. Static contrast is the ordinary 1,000:1, and the product page doesn't specify sRGB color space coverage. Peak brightness, however, is 320 nits.