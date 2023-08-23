Best Buy Lists AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, With Errors

US retailer Best Buy appears to have spilled some Radeon RX 7700 XT details ahead of AMD’s expected official launch. Twitter tech detective momomo_us unearthed a listing on the retailer’s website that apparently shares images and specs for a Gigabyte GV-R77XTGAMING OC-12GD. Except, it has more than a few issues.



All indications are that AMD will reveal Navi 32 GPUs with the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT in the next few days at Gamescom. Until the official reveal, we need to exercise caution with retail listings like this one at Best Buy. It looks as though someone cloned an existing Gigabyte RTX 4070 listing, updated some of the items, but missed a few pieces.



Some of the specs appear to be in line with expectations, but there are notable gaffes, like mentioning the product’s GPU is an “Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070,” and one of the images clearly showing Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XT packaging. The price is also most certainly a holdover from a different GPU, probably an RTX 4070 Ti given that it's $879 — more than an RTX 4070, and also more than the typical RX 7900 XT. Oops.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

But the name at least looks correct: GIGABYTE - Radeon RX 7700XT GAMING OC 12GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 Graphics Card. And we can laugh at the perhaps 7900 XT pricing: It was $999.99 and has now been slashed to $879.99. Interestingly, you can add this product to the shopping cart today, with delivery by Aug 25 touted, and it qualifies for the Starfield game bundle.



While most of the listing details are quite suspect due to the mishmash of references to other SKUs we mentioned above, we are at least on some more solid ground with the Gigabyte codename. The GV-R77XTGAMING OC-12GD name indicates this is a Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming model with 12GB of VRAM and a factory overclock. That's the expected configuration and has been for some time.



AMD should debut both the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards shortly. We expect the 7800 XT to have a 256-bit interface and 16GB, while the 7700 XT looks to have a 192-bit interface and 12GB VRAM. The GDDR6 memory could run at anywhere from 18 to 20 Gbps, based on other RDNA 3 GPUs, though we don't know exactly where it will land on the cards yet. We also don't have clock speeds, but the RDNA 3 GPUs here will probably run in the 2.5 GHz (boost clock) range.



Little or nothing has been seen with regard to Radeon RX 7800 and/or 7700 non-XT graphics cards. There would probably be room for them in the market, but we might again see AMD ignore this type of gap filling or make these models OEM exclusive. There is also a chance of more Golden Rabbit Editions (GRE) models from this generation, or using the previous gen to fill the gaps and go toe-to-toe with Nvidia rivals at the widest range of price points.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has a special event on Friday at Gamescom 2023. It was previously confirmed we would get more Radeon RX 7000 cards revealed at the event, but no specific models have been officially mentioned. It's a reasonably safe bet that it will be RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, but check back in a couple of days for the full details.