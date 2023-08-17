AMD Teases New Radeon RX 7000 Launch

AMD's Radeon RX 7000-series product line-up is still missing mainstream graphics cards that that offer decent gaming performance without breaking the bank. It looks like the company is going to close this gap next week, when it could launch new Radeon RX GPUs at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

Please join the @AMDRadeon team at Gamescom next week for our next major product announcements! If you can make it to Germany and will be one of the couple hundred of thousand visitors attending one of the biggest gaming events I hope to talk to you in person!… pic.twitter.com/Te7l7ufU59August 16, 2023 See more

"Please join the @AMDRadeon team at Gamescom next week for our next major product announcements," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager graphics business unit at AMD. Echoing his colleague's sentiments, Frank Azor, AMD's gaming solutions chief, added that AMD would be unveiling 'exciting news' during the event.

It is about time for AMD to introduce its next-generation mainstream cards since the company has been addressing the high-midrange market with its RX 6800/6900-series GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture since last year. While the company launched the high-end RX 7900 XTX and XT in December (which are among the best graphics cards available) and later introduced the budget-friendly RX 7600 in May, there is still no sign of the anticipated Navi 32 GPU and the Radeon RX 7700 and 7800-series boards to rival Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070-series.

This delay is presumably due to the lingering inventory of AMD's Radeon RX 6800/6900 GPUs, which could potentially match the performance of these awaited new models. AMD's chief executive already said that the company will update the Radeon RX 7000-series line-up with new models for gamers this quarter. Gamescom is a good place to reveal the new products given that the trade show attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees among gamers and industry professionals and has a wide global recognition.

For now, we can only speculate about exact performance of the new Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7800-series graphics cards and how they stack up against predecessors and competitors (even though there are some preliminary details about it), but one thing we can be almost sure about is that they are going to cost more than $269 (MSRP of the Radeon RX 7600) and $649 (MSRP of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE).