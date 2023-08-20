AMD Allegedly Preps RX 6750 GRE To Rival RTX 4060 Ti At $299

We may soon have a new contender to rival the best graphics cards. The latest rumor in China is that AMD is reportedly preparing a Radeon RX 6750 GRE with the pricing of a GeForce RTX 4060 and the performance of a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE was only the tip of the iceberg for AMD's Green Rabbit Edition (GRE) series of graphics cards. According to one Weibo user, AMD purportedly is readying to launch another GRE graphics card, except this time, the chipmaker borrowing an RDNA 2 SKU rather than using one of its latest RDNA 3 silicon. The hearsay points to a Radeon RX 6750 GRE, which could be a beefed-up version of the existing Radeon RX 6750 XT.

The tech blogger allegedly confirmed the Radeon RX 6750 GRE with the boss of Yeston, a popular manufacturer with little presence outside the Asia-Pacific region. During their conversation, Yeston was reportedly the only authorized AMD AIB partner to produce the Radeon RX 6750 GRE. The leaker didn't reveal the specifications of the Radeon RX 6750 GRE. Our only information so far is that the RDNA 2 graphics card delivers similar performance to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which retails for $399. However, the Weibo blogger claims the Radeon RX 6750 GRE will have the same $299 MSRP as the GeForce RTX 4060.

The Radeon RX 6750 XT already uses the full Navi 22 silicon, which has 2,560 Stream Processors (SPs). Assuming that the Radeon RX 6750 GRE is an upgraded variant of the Radeon RX 6750 XT, it'll likely have to come with higher clock speeds or switch to another silicon, such as Navi 21, to obtain more SPs. One plausible theory is that AMD could recycle defective Navi 21 dies that don't meet the requirements of a Radeon RX 6800 or Radeon RX 6800 XT while keeping the same number of SPs as the Radeon RX 6750 XT but upgrade the memory subsystem.

For now, it's hard to speculate which route AMD will go. With the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, the Navi 31-based SKU was fundamentally a lower-specced Radeon RX 7900 XT with fewer SPs and memory, lower clock speeds, and a more narrow memory interface. The thing with the Radeon RX 6750 XT is that it's already the highest-tier Navi 21 model. Weakening the Radeon RX 6750 GRE would destroy its ability to compete with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE is only available at retail in China. Nonetheless, the graphics card is available outside the Chinese market via prebuilt systems. We're inclined to think that the Radeon RX 6750 GRE may follow a similar route. There's no word when the Radeon RX 6750 GRE will launch. AMD will announce new "enthusiast-grade" Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards at Gamescom 2023 between August 23 and 27. We wouldn't be surprised if AMD included the Radeon RX 6750 GRE as a side dish in its announcement.