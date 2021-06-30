Colorful's $4,999 RTX 3090 Card is an Overclocker's Dream

Colorful recently launched the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan, which not only retails for $4,999, but it's also limited to 1,000 units. Mind you, that's the graphics card's actual MSRP and not the scalper's price. Bilibili content creator 二斤自制 has gotten her hands on a review sample to see whether Colorful's exclusive graphics card is worth a king's ransom. In her video, which is in Mandarin Chinese, she is able to get the card up to an impressive 2,010 MHz, 310 MHz faster than the Founder's Edition RTX 3090.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan competes in a small niche market where you can also find the Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF or the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Edition. These over-engineered graphics cards are aimed at serious overclockers or just hardcore enthusiasts with very deep pockets who want something that's even faster than the best graphics cards or the top entries on the GPU benchmark hierarchy..

In regards to stock performance, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan was only marginally faster than Colorful's own iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC. The small delta didn't come as a surprise since the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan only has a 75 MHz boost clock advantage. However, overclocking is the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan's strong suit.

Image 1 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 2 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 3 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 4 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 5 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 6 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 7 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 8 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 9 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 10 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 11 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili) Image 12 of 12 iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan vs iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan OC (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili)

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan comes equipped with a robust 14+8+4-phase power delivery subsystem. It would appear that Colorful just recycled the Vulcan's PCB for the Kudan, though. A trio of 8-pin PCIe power connectors ensure that the Kuda gets all the juice that it needs.

For comparison, the Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF also features a 14+8+4 design so it's on equal grounds with the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Edition is at a slight disadvantage with only a 23-phase power delivery subsystem. Of course, the quality of the power stages are equally important. Neither Galax or Colorful lists what kind of power stages their respective graphics cards are using. In EVGA's case, the GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Edition utilize MPS MP86956 power stages that are rated for 60A.

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan (Image credit: 二斤自制/Bilibili)

Colorful has set the thermal limit for the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan to 500W. That's 43% (150W) higher than Nvidia's reference specifications for the GeForce RTX 3090. With these overclocking-oriented graphics cards, thermal limits are pointless since there is always modified firmware floating around that increases the threshold to 1000W.

Given its thermal headroom and potent power delivery subsystem, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan should make any overclocker happy if you have five grand to spare.