Get a Cooler Master 240mm AIO Cooler With RGB Fans for Just $50

If you’re after a deal on an AIO cooler this Black Friday season, you might find a hard time finding one cheaper than Newegg’s sale on the Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite ML240L--especially if you’re also after some RGB goodness.

Newegg is selling the Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite ML240L RGB AIO CPU Liquid Cooler for $49.99 after a $10 rebate card. That’s an all-time low for a cooler that usually sells for more than $70, and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on an AIO cooler with a 240mm radiator.

As air cooling has improved, whether closed-loop coolers are actually better-performing or quieter in general their tower-and-fan counterparts has become increasingly debatable. But there’s just something appealing about installing an AIO coole r in your new rig. It frees up space around your CPU socket to better show off the rest of your components. And the installation process usually involves simple screws rather than pesky plastic pins or metal clips that make you consider anger management classes.