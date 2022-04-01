Copper Plate Mod Reduces RTX 3080 GDDR6X Memory Temps by 25 Degrees

It's no secret that GDDR6X memory can run very hot on graphics cards equipped with it, most notably the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090, some of the best graphics cards on the market. If modding copper shims to your GPU isn't your cup of tea, there's an easier way to reduce memory temperatures. YouTuber DandyWorks released a video demonstrating the use of a copper plate for memory, made specifically for an Nvidia RTX 3080. The copper plate was able to reduce GDDR6X temperatures by up to 25C.



The copper plate used in the video was made by CoolMyGPU.com and is specifically designed for select RTX 3080 AIB partner cards. The company has an assortment of other copper memory cooling pates as well that are designed for a range of RTX 30-series GPU models, including the RTX 3080/Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3060/Ti, and RTX 3070/Ti. It has plates for Nvidia's Founders Edition SKUs as well as some third party designs.



For RTX 3090 owners, CoolMyGPU.com also sells a rear memory copper plate to help cool the rear GDDR6X modules on the card. This plate could be even more useful than the front plate, since the RTX 3090's rear G6X modules are notorious for running extremely hot, with the backplate being the only source of heat dissipation for the rear modules.

In the video, DandyWorks showcases how to install the copper memory cooling plate onto an MSI Ventus RTX 3080 graphics card. First, the graphics card's original cooler needs to be removed. Next, all the thermal pads and thermal paste cooling the GDDR6X and main GPU core need to be removed, along with any additional residue left from the thermal pads.



After a test fit, the copper cooling plate can now be installed, sandwiched between a layer of thermal paste on the top and bottom, along with the installation of the GPU heatsink. No additional screws are required since the plate is held down by the GPU's cooling solution.



For Dandy's RTX 3080 Ventus graphics card, the copper plate dropped memory temperatures 20%, going from 94C to just 75C in mining applications, with even lower temperatures reported while gaming.

When Should This Mod Be Used?

In our experience testing Nvidia's flagship RTX 30-series cards — including AIB partner models — the ideal GDDR6X temperatures should peak at 100C or lower to ensure thermal throttling doesn't occur. You might be okay with 105C peak temps, but if your GPU's memory is operating at 110C or higher, the graphics card will throttle clock speeds and better cooling is required.



Gaming-specific workloads tend to be a bit less demanding than mining, but we've tested cards (like the RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition) where memory temperatures hit 104C on a regular basis. Fire up a mining utility and 110C happens on a lot of GDDR6X-equipped cards, including nearly all of Nvidia's Founders Edition models (with the exception of the RTX 3070 Ti, which only has 8GB VRAM). Only the 'good' AIB partner cards with improved memory cooling capabilities stay below that mark.



So if you find your GPU is running at 110C — while mining or gaming — this copper cooling plate mod would be a way to reduce GPU temperatures. It should allow the GDDR6X to run at its maximum clock rate, and thereby improve performance and card longevity. It might be an even better option if all you do with your GDDR6X card is mining, though with mining profits dropping, that might not be as necessary these days.