Corsair Debuts Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM Starting at $329

Corsair has launched the brand's Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory kits that will compete with the best RAM on the market. The new memory will serve Intel's looming 12th Generation Alder Lake processors very well.

The Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 has an aluminum heat spreader with top fins and an RGB light bar with 12 addressable Capellix RGB LEDs. Corsair fans will recognize the design instantly since it's the same recipe that the company has been using for the DDR4 variants. As usual, the manufacturer offers the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 in both black and white colors.

To fully take advantage of the memory's illumination, you'll have to stick with Corsair's iCue software. If you own other Corsair products, you can synchronize their illumination collectively or create custom lighting effects.

Corsair iCue Software (Image credit: Corsair)

One of the novelties with XMP 3.0 is that DDR5 memory modules can feature up to five profiles, where two of them are user-customizable. In addition to monitoring the memory modules' temperatures and operating voltages, Corsair's iCue integrates the XMP Profile Manager into the mix. With it, you can now create and save your XMP profiles into the SPD.

Say you're working with an application that favors low latency. You can play with the memory timings and frequency to prioritize latency over speed and enable the custom XMP profile whenever you want. However, Corsair didn't specify whether the change takes effect on the fly or you need to reboot the PC.

According to Corsair, the XMP Profile Manager will not be available until the fourth quarter of this year. Furthermore, availability varies from motherboard to motherboard, depending on the firmware support.

Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 Specifications

SKU Color Speed Capacity Module Qty Module Capacity CMT32GX5M2B5200C38 Black DDR5-5200 32GB 2 16GB CMT64GX5M2B5200C38 Black DDR5-5200 64GB 2 32GB CMT32GX5M2B5200C38W White DDR5-5200 32GB 2 16GB CMT32GX5M2B5200C36FE Black DDR5-5200 32GB 2 16GB CMT32GX5M2X5200C38 Black DDR5-5200 32GB 2 16GB

Corsair will initially offer the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 in 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) flavors. However, only the black variant is available in the 64GB presentation.

The memory kits are rated for DDR5-5200 (PC5-41600) with 38-38-38-84 timings. To hit the aforementioned DDR5-5200, the memory modules require 1.25V. Corsair also listed the CMT32GX5M2B5200C36FE memory kit, which still runs at DDR5-5200 but features a CAS Latency (CL) value of 36 clocks. The company didn't reveal the other timings, though.

Image 1 of 4 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 4 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 3 of 4 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 4 of 4 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 (Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair backs the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 with a limited lifetime warranty. This may be an important aspect when picking out a DDR5 memory kit. Other vendors like TeamGroup are only offering a three-year warranty on its T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 memory kits. According to the manufacturer, the warranty "was initially set to be three years, but will be adjusted based on the improvement of raw materials or technology."

Corsair didn't share the pricing for the new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory kits. However, the CMT32GX5M2B5200C38 is up on Newegg for $329.99. The other memory kits should have a similar price tag.