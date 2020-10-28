New Corsair MP400 1TB SSD is $119 at Newegg

Black Friday is less than a month away, and we're already busy rounding up deals on tech . Manufacturers are dropping prices and we're sifting through them to find you the best offers. On top of our general round-ups, we also have pages dedicated to finding the best deals on SSDs and other specific hardware.

Today we're highlighting a deal on Corsair's new Force MP400 SSD. We published our Corsair Force MP400 review just a couple of weeks ago, as it was only released last month. We rated it pretty highly, too, and now you can get it for $119 at Newegg.

This SSD packs a lot of storage in a tiny package. This offer is for the 1TB edition which features an M.2 2280 form factor.

Under ideal conditions, the read/write speeds can get as fast as 3480/1880 MBps. The drive requires a Gen 3 PCIe x4 NVMe interface, so you may want to double-check your motherboard for compatibility. According to the specs, this drive was designed with high-density 3D QLC NAND technology.