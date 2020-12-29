The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite MMO Mouse Is Just $49 at Amazon

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Mouse brings loads of extra buttons for MMO/MOBA players, plus ergonomics and affordability with this offer from Amazon. It has pro-level specs for pro-level performance, with a little aesthetic extra in the form of RGB LEDs. We were mostly positive

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Mouse: was $79, now $49 at Amazon

This offer saves you a total of $30 on the recommended price. This is a wired gaming mouse with RGB LEDs.

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite mouse is wired, featuring a braided cable and using a USB Type-A interface. It has a DPI of 18,000 and uses an optical sensor.

This edition comes with 17 buttons that can be individually programmed with custom macros. One of the biggest draws is the ergonomic design of the 12-button side panel. The button pad can be adjusted by sliding it forward or back.

