Cougar Debuts New Cases, PSUs And Gaming Miscellany

Cougar introduced a wide range of gaming products at Computex including gaming chairs, mice, mousepads, audio headsets and keyboards. We'll cover the mice, keyboards and audio separately. Here we'll focus on the four new PSU lines Cougar also announced, along and a new case, and a gaming chair.

Cougar, known in the past mostly for its PSUs, surprised us with the GX-S, LX, VTX and GTX. All are made by HEC/Compucase. The GX-S units feature 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and only have fixed cables. The LX models are fully modular with 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency while the VTX are budget PSUs with 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency and native cables. Finally, the GTX family consists of fully modular Gold members with compact dimensions, thanks to their restricted depth of 140mm.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As it name implies, the Cougar Panzer Max is a military style, full-tower chassis. The Panzer Max features quality construction and it can support up to 12" x 11" motherboards, along with eight cooling fans and up to four radiators. Its price will be $130-$150, and it is expected to hit the market in Q3. Cougar will also release a more affordable version of this case, with some features missing, which will cost around $110.

An interesting feature of this chassis is that the top panel along with the two handles are designed to allow the placement of a Cougar keyboard at the chassis' top side (other larger keyboards won't fit), in case you want to keep your office surface free of PC peripherals.

Finally, Cougar decided to enter the gaming chair market and introduced some of its models at Computex. A good chair is without a doubt a necessary accessory for a persistent gamer. We tried Cougar's chair only for a short period, so we are unable to render an opinion about how comfortable it will be after many gaming hours.

