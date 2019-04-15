Deepcool Upgrades AIO CPU Cooler With 'Anti-Leak' Pressure Bag

Deepcool this week announced an updated version of the popular Castle 240 RGB AIO CPU cooler and added a new anti-leak feature said to minimize the chances of leaking caused by internal pressure changes created by the liquid’s temperature. The Deepcool Castle 240 RGB V2 uses an internal bladder that expands and contracts, thus reducing pressure buildup.

This new technology works by using a pre-installed elastic pressure relief “bag” inserted on the cold side of the radiator. The bag is added with one side exposed to the air and the other side submerged in the coolant. When the pressure inside exceeds atmospheric pressure, the bag is squeezed increasing the internal volume and lowering internal pressure. Deepcool said this reduces the risk of leakage due to expansion of the coolant). We can’t speak as to how much the pressure changes internally or how much this is really needed, but any mitigation to leaks is welcomed.

Credit: Deepcool Credit: Deepcool

The bag itself is made of a DuPont made EPDM material is elastic, averse to corrosion, aging and resistance to the impact of high/low loading. The hose itself also adds to leak mitigation and is made of IIR (isobutylene-isopropylene rubber) material and premium rubber said to enhance its contracting elasticity and air tightness. The hose also has a fiber cladding on the surface for improving both pressure resistance and looks.

Outside of the new anti-leak feature, the Castle 240 RGB V2 carries over the mirror finish and RGB LED lighting on the pump. The 16.7 million true color RGB system can be synchronized and controlled by the included wired controller. The Castle 240 RGB includes two 120x120mm addressable RGB fans as well. The lighting includes 5 built-in effects including dynamic, static, breathing, comet and fashion collision and 36 interchangeable modes. It also supports syncing to other motherboard RGB technologies, including Gigabyte RGB Fusion, ASRock Polychrome Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync and Asus Aura Sync, making it easier to integrate into your PC build theme.

Credit: DeepcoolThe Castle 240 RGB V2 is compatible with Intel CPU sockets LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/115x/1366. On the AMD CPU side, it supports TR4/AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1.

Neither pricing nor availability was listed, but we expect to see these soon with perhaps a slight increase in price over the original Castle 240 RGB AIO, which is currently $199.99 at Newegg.