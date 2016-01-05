Trending

Deepcool Integrates Liquid Cooling Into Genome ATX Case

Deepcool's Genome integrates an all-in-one liquid cooling loop into a chassis with a cylindrical double-helix reservoir.

There are a handful of product categories that Deepcool works in, two of which are cases and liquid cooling. For CES, the company built something rather special by building liquid cooling into a case.

The case is called the Genome, and it comes with an all-in-one liquid cooling loop built in. To make it special, Deepcool mounted a cylindrical reservoir with a double-helix right at the front of the case.

Inside the Genome you’ll find a very standard layout; there is room for an ATX motherboard with seven expansion slots, graphics cards up to 330 mm long, two 3.5” hard drives and four 2.5” drives. The case does not have any room for 5.25” optical drives, though we doubt that feature will be missed.

The cooling loop consists of a water block with an integrated pump, a 360 mm radiator and a cylindrical reservoir. The block/pump combo unit is the same as the unit found on the Gamer Storm Captain CPU coolers from Deepcool, with a bit of clear tubing going along the outside, and built-in lighting. (The reservoir is LED-lit with a controllable breathing effect, too.) With a big radiator and a sweet reservoir, however, there is one thing that we’re aching for: expandability, so that the GPU can be cooled in the loop, too.

The power supply resides in a separate compartment, with only part of the side visible through the case’s side window. This sub-compartment will be useful to store all the cable slack, keeping cable clutter out of sight. The power supply is mounted on a rubber vibration dampener and has its own dust filter.

Deepcool used SGCC steel to build the frame of the chassis, with the remainder of the case built from ABS plastic. The Genome comes with a standard 120 mm fan at the rear exhaust location and three 120 mm PWM fans mounted to the radiator. The case measures 506 x 210 x 505 mm, and it weighs 9.77 kg.

Deepcool informed us that the case will carry an MSRP of $249.99 when it hits shelves in February. That’s a steep price to pay for a case and water cooling unit, but it does buy you a very unique-looking piece of kit. It will be available in white with blue tubing, as well as in black with green or red tubing.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thundervore 05 January 2016 23:28
    I eagerly await the review on this to see what material the radiator is made of and what metals are inside the loop.

    I am looking at this case and just cannot see and mounts for front intake fans or dust filters. As how the case looks right now all I can see are exhaust fans which makes it a negative pressure case with no front dust filters.

    Also, the pump should have been on the reservoir, can you imagine trying to bleed this thing with the pump all the way over there. Where do you even fill this up from? The radiator or reservoir?
  • koffeeshop77 05 January 2016 23:32
    it looks cool but not 249$ cool, the 240 deep cool cpu cooler i can put in my case right now cost 79$ so they are adding an extra cost of 170$ for a case? the 360 rad may be alittle more expensive, but i can think of plenty of custom water cooling thing i would do before spending my money on a deep cool case with built in no "add-on" feature case, CPU's are coming with less tdp now days not more and with a 360 i would at the very least like the option to add on a chip set or graphics as it is definitely aimed and geared toward gamers and not just supposed to look nice sitting beside your TV, it almost too much if you ask me. like i said an addon support would have really been nice in such an instance.
  • ammaross 06 January 2016 00:12
    "Closed-loop cooler"
  • blazorthon 06 January 2016 00:45
    My only issue with not including any 5.25" bays is that they are useful for much more than just optical disk drives. Some fan controllers, more front USB slots, adapters for other storage such as SD cards and similar, the list goes on. There are few to no options other than 5.25" slots for these things.
  • JackNaylorPE 06 January 2016 03:19
    That fancy helix type reservoirs can run $110

    http://www.frozencpu.com/cat/l3/g30/c97/s165/list/p3/Liquid_Cooling-PC_Water_Cooling_Reservoirs-Internal_Reservoirs-Page3.html?o=title_az


  • Gam3r01 06 January 2016 04:11
    My best guess to the front intake fans (since you probably cant pop the front off) is that they are installed from the back side of the case. The slat part near the front has an opening which you can see from the second picture, given that slat there should be plenty of room behind it to work with from the other size, maybe some fans in there?
  • kancaras 06 January 2016 04:51
    This looks so cool. Only in my opinion open loop for gpu would be better. Skylakes require so much less cooling than current gpu flagships. I dont see the point spending ~100$ on a cpu cooler anymore.
  • Gam3r01 06 January 2016 04:55
    You can counter that by taking a look at maxwell. Most well built cards (IE G1 gaming, MSI Gaming, etc) hit a voltage limit before they hit thermal issues. I would rather see a CPU water cooled before a Maxwell card (considering how high they get on air, sometimes even better than water)
  • kancaras 06 January 2016 05:28
    I wish tomshardware have benchmarked few skylakes with few 20-50$ coolers on idle/gaming/torture. Their list for best picks for coolers is so bad. I miss their best for the money angle.
  • Firedrops 06 January 2016 10:43
    Making this non-expandable is a hilariously bad decision.
