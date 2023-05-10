Dell's 32-inch 6K Monitor Now Available, Undercuts Apple Pro Display by $1,800

Earlier this year at CES, Dell announced an intriguing new desktop monitor: the UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB). While it’s not a gaming monitor with a blazing fast refresh rate (it’s just 60 Hz) or insanely low response time, it is notable for its incredibly dense 6K resolution (6144 x 3456) in a 31.5-inch panel.

Dell announced today that the U3224KB is now available, and is priced at $3,199. To put that price into perspective, Apple’s competing 32-inch Pro Display XDR (with a resolution of 6016 x 3384) starts at $4,999 and climbs to $5,999 if you opt for the nano-texture glass coating.

So, what do you get for $3,199? Well, the U3224KB uses LG’s IPS Black panel technology which aims to replicate the inky blacks that we’re so enamored with on Mini-LED and OLED panels. In addition, the monitor boasts a contrast ratio of 2,000:1, which is far greater than typical IPS panels, but well short of the 3,000:1 that’s commonplace for VA panels.

Dell also claims that the U3224KB features a 10-bit panel (1.07 billion colors) with wide color gamut support (100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, 99% DCI-P3, 99% Display P3). You’ll also find DisplayHDR 600 certification, which is one spec that falls well short of the Pro Display XDR (1,600 nits) that it will be compared to most frequently.

But the U3224KB more than makes up for that with versatility, starting with an integrated webcam. Instead of playing it safe with a 1080p webcam mounted above the display, Dell opted for a 4K camera with an HDR CMOS sensor. The webcam is adjustable for tilt (0 to 20 degrees) and can shoot 4K video at 30 fps. Depending on your preference, you can also set the field of view at 60, 78, or 90 degrees. The webcam even be used with Dell Express Sign-in to log you into a connected PC automatically.

Other productivity-focused features include mini DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity (with support for up to 140-watt charging for a laptop). There’s even a built-in KVM switch and front-mounted access to USB-A and USB-C ports if you want to quickly plug in a thumb drive or a digital camera without having to fiddle around with the monitor’s back panel. Finally, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port is included to help turn the U3224KB into an all-you-can-eat buffet of connectivity goodness.

Dell is courting Windows and macOS users alike with the U3224KB, and the $3,199 price should be enough to make the latter group take notice.