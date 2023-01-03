Dell's New 32-inch, 6K Monitor Boasts IPS Black Tech, 4K Webcam

Dell makes some of the best gaming monitors and best 4K gaming monitors in the industry, thanks to a combination of excellent performance, a comprehensive feature set and attractive pricing. The company's latest monitor isn't targeted at the gaming market, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. The new Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) features a 31.5-inch display with a staggering 6K resolution (6144 x 3456).

If that pixel-dense 6K resolution isn't enough, Dell also incorporates IPS Black technology , boosting the contrast ratio to an impressive (for an IPS panel) 2000:1. The 10-bit panel (1.07 billion colors) is DisplayHDR 600 certified, with wide color gamut support (100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, 99% DCI-P3, 99% Display P3).

(Image credit: Dell)

Given that this is a monitor aimed at productivity first and foremost, Dell includes a 4K webcam mounted at the top center. Dell employs an HDR CMOS sensor that is adjustable for tilt (0 to 20 degrees) and can shoot 4K video at 30 fps or 1080p video at up to 60 fps. The webcam's field of view is also adjustable (60 degrees, 78 degrees or 90 degrees).

On the security front, the camera uses Dell Express Sign-in. This feature detects your presses and will log you in automatically when you are near the monitor. As soon as it notices that you have stepped away from the monitor, it will lock your PC. And while many webcams provide a physical shutter that you can slide to prevent footage from being taken, the U3224KB can automatically open the shutter when it detects a video conference app requesting access (and close it once the session finishes).

Complementing the 4K webcam are dual integrated noise-cancellation microphones and dual 14-watt speakers.

(Image credit: Dell)

To help you stay productive, there's a built-in KVM with auto-switching between two connected PCs, Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture. In addition, there's a plethora of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) support, that can supply up to 140 watts of charging power to a connected laptop. A pop-out module at the front of the monitor provides quick access to USB-C and USB-A (10 Gbps) ports. Rounding things out is a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. And as you would expect with a monitor that supports up to a 6K resolution, you'll find DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity here.

Also of note is the display's adjustment for tilt, height, swivel and pivot (allowing you to put the monitor into a portrait orientation, which is a boon for programmers).

Dell hasn't provided a firm launch date for the U3224KB, but says it will be available during the first half of 2023.