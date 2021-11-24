Best Alienware m17 Black Friday Deals 2021

A perennial favorite amongst gamers, the Alienware m17 remains one of the strongest performing large-screen gaming laptops on the market, and now the current "R4" version is on sale. The m17 R4 features up to a 17.3-inch FHD 360 Hz display and sports a sleek sci-fi-inspired design that's reminiscent of a starship. The R4 is also available in "lunar light” white or "dark side of the moon" black.

Due to its unrivaled performance, stunning design, and mechanical keyboard option, the Alienware m17 R4 earned our Tom’s Hardware Editor’s Choice badge. Though we tested a top-of-the-line configuration with a Core i9 CPU and RTX 3080 graphics, the laptop is available with a variety of CPUs, graphics cards from RTX 3060 to 3080, storage, RAM and screen options.

Below, we're tracking all the latest Black Friday deals on the Alienware m17 R4.

Best Black Friday Alienware m17 R4 Deals

Alienware m17 R4 (RTX 3060, Core i7): was $2,109.99, now $1,799.99 at Dell Alienware m17 R4 (RTX 3060, Core i7): was $2,109.99, now $1,799.99 at Dell

This configuration comes with a Core i7-10870H, RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 360 Hz display, a 256GB SSD and the standard keyboard. You can pay $250 more to move up to an RTX 3070 and various prices for more storage.

Our RTX 3080-powered Alienware m17 R4 performed better than any laptop we've tested with that GPU, including the Gigabyte Aorus 17G. In our testing, the R4 provided significantly more frames-per-second while running Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It also outshined the Aorus 17G in productivity performance in both single and multi-core scores.

Although the R4 comes highly recommended due to its performance, a few drawbacks include its hefty weight, extremely loud fans, and its premium price. The battery life could be better as well.

However, the R4 offers a stellar, optional mechanical keyboard for those not satisfied with its standard, but nearly as good, keyboard. It also includes one Thunderbolt 3 port, 3 USB A ports, an HDMI 2.0b, a Mini DisplayPort, MicroSD card reader, and a 1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack.

