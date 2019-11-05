Dell's UP2720Q 4K Monitor Will Debut With a Built-In Colorimeter

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell upped its professional monitor lineup at the Adobe Max conference this week. The vendor unveiled a 2020 version of its 27-inch 4K monitor for pros, dubbed the PremierColor UP2720Q.

Dell claims that this monitor is the world's first to come with the combination of a built-in colorimeter and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. To calibrate the monitor using the integrated colorimeter you will need CalMAN calibration software.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbolt 3 connectivity is handy because it allows the display to carry a bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps, and you can charge laptops connected to the monitor at up to 90W.

With the monitor sporting six USB 3.2 ports it can also act as (for the most part) a docking station. The best part: there's not one, but two Thunderbolt 3 ports. That means you can can daisy chain a second unit through the one USB-C port on your laptop.

(Image credit: Dell)

The 4K IPS panel in the unit has excellent color gamut coverage too, as you would expect from a pro monitor(100% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3 coverage and 80% BT2020). All this is on a 1.07 billion 10-bit color panel, which is calibrated with a Delta E of < 2.

The Dell display is specced with a static contrast ratio of 1,300:1, but peak brightness is 250 nits, which isn’t particularly high.

(Image credit: Dell)

As per usual Dell fashion, the UP2720Q also comes with a flexible stand that supports swiveling, tilting, rotation and height adjustments.

Dell's PremierColor UP2720Q will be available on January 15 with an MSRP price tag of $1,999.99.