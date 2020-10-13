Dell's Eye-Popping 32-inch, 165 Hz Monitor Now $349, $100 Off.

One the best gaming monitors is at an all-time low price. When we published our Dell S3220DGF review back in January, we applauded the 32-inch curved monitor's high contrast, speedy refresh rate strong brightness and great color accuracy. Now Best Buy has the S3220DGF on sale for just $349, down from $449, making it one of the best Prime Day monitor deals around and the lowest price we've seen it at.

The Dell S3220D sports a very-high 165 Hz refresh rate and officially supports AMD's FreeSync 2 variable refresh rate standard. However, we were also able to get it to run with G-Sync so, if you have an Nvidia graphics card, you can still get the benefits of tear-free gaming.

Dell S3220DGF 32-inch, 165 Hz Monitor: was $449 now $349 @Best Buy

One of our favorite gaming monitors, the Dell S3220DGF has excellent color accuracy thanks to a brilliant curved VA Panel that supports HDR 400 and FreeSync 2. This is the cheapest we've seen this 2560 x 1440 monitor, which we gave a 4.5 star rating and Editor's Choice award in our review.View Deal

The Dell S3220DGF outputs at a 2K (2560 x 1440) resolution, using a VA style panel that provides excellent contrast with deep blacks and 10-bit (8-bit + FRC) color. It also supports both DisplayHDR 400 and HDR10.

Dell's monitor boasts an excellent 450 nits of brightness in HDR mode and 350 nits in SDR mode. It has one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.