Dell S3220DGF 32-Inch, 165Hz Monitor Now $329: All-Time Low

We're seeing some fantastic Black Friday monitor deals right now, but this discount on the Dell S3220DGF might be the best of 2020. Reduced from $449 to $329 at Best Buy, an all-time low, this 32-inch, 165 Hz curved gaming monitor sits at the top of our list of best gaming monitors and for good reason.

In our Dell S3220DGF review, we noted that the monitor's 2560 x 1440, VA panel offers an amazing contrast ratio of 3000:1 and a peak brightness of 350 nits which jumps up to 450 nits when HDR is enabled. The monitor provides extremely accurate colors while working with both AMD FreeSync 2 and (unofficially) Nvidia's G-Sync standard for variable refresh rate.

Dell S3220DGF 32-inch, 165 Hz: $449 $329 at Best Buy

We gave this curved, QHD monitor 4.5 stars for its great contrast, high brightness and fantastic color accuracy. The Dell 3220DGF supports FreeSync 2 HDR and works with G-Sync as well. View Deal

The Dell S3220DGF supports 10-bit color (8-bit+FRC), DCI-P3, DisplayHDR 400 and HDR 10 standards. It has a single DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 connections. Its screen sports an 1800R curve. It also has USB ports you can use to connect your peripherals.

