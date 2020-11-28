Dell S3220DGF 32-Inch, 165Hz Monitor Now $329: All-Time Low

We're seeing some fantastic Cyber Monday monitor deals right now, but this discount on the Dell S3220DGF is so far the best of 2020. Reduced from $449 to $329 at Best Buy, an all-time low, this 32-inch, 165 Hz curved gaming monitor sits at the top of our list of best gaming monitors and for good reason.

In our Dell S3220DGF review, we noted that the monitor's 2560 x 1440, VA panel offers an amazing contrast ratio of 3300:1 and a peak brightness of 367 nits which jumps up to 507 nits and 18000:1 when HDR is enabled. The monitor provides extremely accurate colors while working with both AMD FreeSync 2 and (unofficially) Nvidia's G-Sync standard for variable refresh rate.

Dell S3220DGF 32-inch, 165 Hz: $449 $329 at Best Buy

We gave this curved, QHD monitor 4.5 stars for its great contrast, high brightness and fantastic color accuracy. The Dell 3220DGF supports FreeSync 2 HDR and works with G-Sync as well. View Deal

In our testing, we noted that the Dell S3220DGF is so well-tuned that you don't need to calibrate it at all if you stick with its default Standard mode. However, there are also 11 other picture modes available, including eight designed for different game types like such as FPS, MOBA, RPG and Sports.

The bezels are a mere 0.3 inches thick on the top, left and right sides and the panel is flush-mounted so it looks even slimmer. There are no speakers, but a built-in 3.5mm audio jack allows you to hook up headphones or speakers.

We also really loved the stand on the Dell S3220DGF as it provides 6 inches of height adjustment, 21 degrees of tilt and 30 degrees of swivel. There's a 100mm VESA mount if you want to use your own monitor arm.

The Dell S3220DGF supports 10-bit color (8-bit+FRC), DCI-P3, DisplayHDR 400 and HDR 10 standards. It has a single DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 connections. Its screen sports an 1800R curve. It also has two USB 3.0 ports you can use to connect your peripherals.

