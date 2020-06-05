Surprise: EK Water Blocks Shows off a 'Normal' CPU Cooler

EKWB's is busy with its Cooling Expo right now, and one of the things it spawned was the arrival of a CPU cooler -- but not a liquid one. This is rather unusual for the company, as EK Water Blocks typically produces, well, water blocks.

At this time, not much is known about the cooler. The one pictured spots a single-tower design along with an EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fan (as you can tell from the lightly-translucent plastic and oversized hub), and that's it. We only have this one picture to go by for a closer look, but we also spotted the product in EKWB's 360-degree showroom. Can you find it too?

However, EKWB also indicated in the slide that it is working on single and dual-tower options, so chances are we'll be seeing a competitor to Noctua's NH-D15 and be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4, but from the makes of a water cooling manufacturer.

For now, that's all, but do be sure to check out EKWB's Cooling Expo to gasp at the wonders of its liquid cooling gear. Tomorrow EK's Attila Gobor is hosting a session titled What's Cooking, when we might learn more about the product.