EK's New $2,600 Limited Edition Case Weighs 48lb, Will Lighten Your Wallet

Leading liquid cooling manufacturer EK has revealed the company's limited edition EK-Quantum Torsion A60 PC case, tailored toward liquid-cooling fanatics. Carved out of 6082 aluminum alloy, the Torsion A60 combines durability with style.

EK chose hex screws as the means to assemble the Torsion A60, allowing you to dismantle and customize the case at your will. The case has two color options with an anodized finish: satin black, or silver. The Torsion A60 isn't an open-air case. Instead, it features a semi-open design, which helps with transportation and airflow. However, the case has a footprint of 19.1 x 10.9 x 18.7 inches (485 x 276 x 476mm) and weighs 48.5 pounds (22 kg), so we doubt you'll constantly bring it with you to your LAN parties. A tempered glass side panel lets you show off your hardware and keep dust out of your system to a certain extent.

The Torsion A60 supports ATX and E-ATX motherboards. The aluminum motherboard tray has small channels to route your power cables neatly. Space is limited, but it should be enough for your average system. There's room for two 8-pin EPS cables, the thick ATX 24-pin power cable, and up to three 8-pin PCIe power cables or the scandalous 12VHPWR cable. The only caveat is that the power cables must be custom-sleeved ones.

The case provides three cable holders to keep the cables in place. EK recommends sleeved wires with a diameter between 2.5mm and 3mm, so even with the sleeving, the cable should fit effortlessly into the 4.2mm groove. Should you choose to buy custom-sleeved cables instead of putting in the work yourself, EK recommends a few vendors. Vendors include Bespoke BAKA, Pexon-PCs & Pexon Audio, PCHM PC Hardware & Modding, Hardwire, OREIONcustom, and Sleeving-Japan.

The Torsion A60 includes a pump, reservoir, and a plethora of standard G1/4" threaded inlets and outlets. Based on the EK-Matrix7 concept, the outlets and inlets align perfectly with other Quantum products from EK, facilitating tube routing. The integrated distribution plate features RGB illumination thanks to the 14-LED strip. The strip plugs into a regular 5V header, and you can control the lighting with your motherboard's software. It's compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

The distribution plate integrates a third-generation D5 pump with PWM control. The G3 variant is used in the Torsion A60 and draws power from a regular SATA power connector. It's great to see EK replacing a 4-pin Molex connector for the pump. As icing on the cake, the pump features a sleek aesthetic CNC-machined cover made of pure aluminum. The pump draws 23W but flaunts a maximum flow of 1,500 L/h. Meanwhile, the reservoir has a capacity of approximately 450ml.

The Torsion A60 has the space to house up to three EK-Quantum Surface P360 radiators with medium thickness. Installation is a breeze since they slip into place with special push-in fittings. By default, the Torsion A60 has an integrated vertical GPU bracket for those who like displaying their graphics cards. The maximum supported graphics card length is 15.7 inches (400mm). EK recommends that your graphics card measures no wider than 6.3 inches (160mm), but it's not mandatory. Besides the aesthetics benefit, a vertical orientation eliminates GPU sag, a common problem with how thick and heavy high-end graphics cards have become.

Being a limited edition product, EK will only produce 777 units of the Torsion A60. Two-thirds of the production will be the black variant, while the remaining one-third will be the silver variant. EK has engraved the serial number of each unit at the top of the motherboard tray. The Torsion A60 is up for pre-order for $2,620.99, regardless of the color. EK will ship out orders in mid-November.