A Camouflaged Monoblock For A Camouflaged Motherboard: EKWB Asus Z170S

EK Water Blocks was on a roll with monoblock releases in 2015. From September through December, the company released no fewer than seven monoblock coolers for a range of different motherboards. Today, the company announced a new entry to its monoblock lineup--a custom block for Asus’s camouflaged Sabertooth Z170 S motherboard.

EK Water Blocks said it worked with Asus to design the EK-FB ASUS Z170S Monoblock. The block is designed to make direct contact with the CPU and the power regulation (MOSFET) modules, and fluid passes directly over both contact points to provide even cooling. As with all EKWB water blocks, the EK-FB ASUS Z170S Monoblock features EK’s EK-Supremacy EVO cooling engine technology, which features a high-flow, low-restriction design that supports low pressure pumps and reverse flow cooling loops.

The EK-FB ASUS Z170S Monoblock is available only in one variation. The base is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper, and the top is made of acrylic glass. EKWB included the same military-inspired digital arctic camouflage pattern found on the Sabertooth Z170 S motherboard.

EK Water blocks is selling the EK-FB ASUS Z170S Monoblock on its own website for $136.99. The company said the block is also available through its worldwide reseller network.

