EKWB's New Supremacy MX As Good As EVO, But Cheaper

Back in August, EKWB introduced its EK-Supremacy EVO water block for CPUs, and today the company revealed a water block that cools equally well but costs a notable bit less. Meet the EK-Supremacy MX.

The essential hardware inside the water block -- the cold plate, the jet and the fin array -- are all the same. What's different about the block is the cover plate and the mounting hardware. Instead of coming with mounting hardware for both the Intel and AMD sockets, it comes with one of the two, which you buy from the start.

Because they have the same basic design, the blocks still have extremely good thermal performance, the renowned high-flow design, and the excellent mounting system.

Contrary to the EK-Supremacy EVO, it also doesn't come in as many variants. Instead of having variants that range from basic copper to nickel plated to gold plated and more, it will only come with a plain copper base. It still has the same mirror finish (which is superb), but it comes with a plastic cover with aluminum plate for aesthetics, or an Acetal cover. The plastic version even has room for some LED inserts.

"Since the release of EK-Supremacy EVO our main task was to bring the same performance level to the entry class," said Niko Tivadar, Chief Technology Officer at EK Water Blocks. (Not that water cooling is "entry class.")

The Intel variant of the water block will go for $51.25, while the AMD variant is a little cheaper at $48.87. They are both available immediately from EKWB's online store.

