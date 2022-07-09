EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming Graphics Card Drops to $1349 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming Graphics Card (opens in new tab) has dropped down to its lowest price ever. Its recommended price is $1919 but it’s been going for around $1750, as of late. Right now, users can take it home for just $1349 with free shipping available for Amazon Prime members.

As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the discount. This is one of the best prices you can find right now for this particular RTX 3090 card but if you’re looking for something else, you should check out our list of Amazon Prime Day tech deals for more discounts throughout the weekend as we get ready for Prime Day.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming Graphics Card uses a PCIe 4.0 interface. According to the official specifications from EVGA, it has 24GB of GDDR6X and can reach a boost clock speed of 1800 MHz.

Users have three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI port to take advantage of for video output. It’s cooled using iCX3 technology and has a total of three fans with hydro dynamic bearings. There are addressable RGB LEDs inside for added visual flare.

It offers real-time ray tracing for top-of-the-line graphics performance while gaming. The unit measures in at 5.4 x 11.8 x 2.8in and features an all-metal backplate. Overall, this is a beefy graphics card and at $400 off, it’s hard not to take a closer look at the offer.

