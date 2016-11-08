EVGA Introduces New G3 Power Supply Units

We consider EVGA's G2 PSU line as one of the most successful thanks to its high performance and reliability. They also have reasonable price tags. However, the long-lived line has been around for quite a while, and EVGA decided that it was time to replace it with its G3 units. EVGA based the G3 units on Super Flower's fresh Leadex II platform. Aside from the platform change, the key difference between the previous G2 models and the new G3 models can be broken down to a new chassis with much smaller dimensions and the double-ball bearing fan (140mm diameter), which has been replaced with a smaller (130mm) HDB fan. The series also features a new fan grille.

The design of the old chassis, and especially the punched fan grille, didn't look as appealing as they once did, so the refreshed external design is a welcome feature. At the internals, the new Leadex II platform promises better performance with improved efficiency levels (which are still compatible with the 80 PLUS Gold certification) and even lower ripple. Given the already very low ripple of the previous G2 units, we are very curious to examine the G3's ripple performance.

EVGA kept the fully modular design intact, of course, but the modular cables still feature capacitors to improve ripple suppression. We would like to see cap-free cables, like the ones that Seasonic uses in its high-end Prime PSUs. Finally, the semi-passive mode is now a standard feature for all G3 units, even the lower capacity models.

Currently, the G3 line consists of five members with capacities that range from 550W to 1 kW. The G2 line had two members with more than 1kW capacity, so we expect EVGA to also add higher capacity models to the G3 line in the near future. The warranty of the G3 models is the same ten years for the 750W, 850W and 1kW units, and an identical seven years for the 550W and 650W units.

Line SuperNOVA G3 (OEM: Super Flower) Models 550 G3, 650 G3, 750 G3, 850 G3, 1000 G3 Max. DC Output 550W, 650W, 750W, 850W , 1kW PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold Modular Yes (fully) Compatibility With C6/C7 Power States Yes Operating temperature (for continuous full load output) 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Cooling 130mm Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing Semi-passive operation Yes (Selectable) Number of PCIe 550 G3, 650 G3: 3x 6+2 pin 750 G3, 850 G3: 6x 6+2 pin 1000 G3: 8x 6+2 pin Number of EPS 550 G3: 1x 8pin (4+4) 650 G3, 750 G3, 850 G3, 1000 G3: 2x 8pin (4+4) Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 150 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 550 G3, 650 G3: 7 years 750 G3, 850 G3, 1000 G3: 10 years

The new G3 units have a much more compact footprint and are only 150mm in length. In addition, the HDB fan is a little smaller than the 140mm DBB fan that the previous G2 units used. The reduced size makes it compatible with the new smaller chassis.

There are quite a few PCIe connectors available on all of the G3 units. As you can see in the table above, only the smaller model (550 G3) comes with a single EPS connector, while all the rest feature a pair of them. Moreover, all protection features are available, including the highly important OTP (Over Temperature Protection). We should note that the newer G2 units also featured OTP, although EVGA didn’t mention it in the specifications. Finally, as we have already stated, the 80 PLUS Gold certification remains, along with the 50°C temperature rating for continuous full load delivery. However, the prices of the new G3 models are a little higher compared to the corresponding G2 units.

EVGA 550 G3 Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power 22A 22A 45.8A 3A 0.5A 110W 549.6W 15W 6W Total Max. Power 550W @ 50°C

EVGA 650 G3 Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power 22A 22A 54.1A 3A 0.5A 110W 649.2W 15W 6W Total Max. Power 650W @ 50°C

EVGA 750 G3 Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power 24A 24A 62.4A 3A 0.5A 120W 748.8W 15W 6W Total Max. Power 750W @ 50°C

EVGA 850 G3 Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power 24A 24A 70.8A 3A 0.5A 120W 849.6W 15W 6W Total Max. Power 850W @ 50°C