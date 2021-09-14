Get This EVGA Mechanical Gaming Keyboard With Swappable Switches for Under $50

At Newegg, the EVGA Z15 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is just $49 — a massive $80 savings!

We wrote about another deal on this keyboard back in July , which cut the cost down to $69. Now, to kick off the Autumn season, it looks like EVGA has gone all out and dropped the Z15 to its lowest price ever.

EVGA Z15 RGB gaming keyboard: was $129.99, now $49.99 at Newegg

The Z15 from EVGA benefits from per-key RGB lighting, 3.5mm travel distance, 1.1mm actuation distance, an included magnetic palm rest, and a 32-bit ARM onboard processor that supports a 4,000 Hz polling rate.View Deal

This keyboard's got plenty of customizability, courtesy of its swappable Kailh Switches. In the box, you get Kailh Bronze clicky switches, but you can switch them out for Kailh Speed Silver switches for a more comfortable, tactile typing experience down the line.

A good set of Kailh Speed Silver switches is going for $26 at the moment over at Amazon, which when combined with the keyboard's price still makes for a very cheap mechanical gaming keyboard solution.

And all of this comes packed into a stylish chassis with a dedicated volume scroll wheel and a selection of media control keys. If you’ve been looking for a new keyboard, this is a great low cost option.