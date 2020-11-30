Fractal Design Meshify C Case Hits Lowest Price on Cyber Monday

The Fractal Design Meshify C, renowned for great airflow and a relatively compact design for an ATX mid-tower is at the lowest price we've ever seen for Cyber Monday. That is, as long as you're willing to go with an aluminum side panel rather than tempered glass.

Fractal Design Meshify C: was $84.99, now $59.99 at Newegg

The Fractal Design is compact for a mid-sized ATX case. It has a mesh front and filters on the top and bottom for easy cleaning. It comes with two fans and supports triple-fan radiators on the front and top (the former requires removing the drive cage).View Deal

The case, which we reviewed back in 2017, has been popular for its airflow and stature ever since (heck, the author of this piece bought one for his personal rig). It doesn't have USB Type-C and uses USB 3.0 Type-A on the case, so those connections are the only things that are a bit out of date.



But the case has a removable mesh front panel as well as dust covers on the top and bottom, making for easy cleaning. It comes with two fans - one in the front, and one in the back, so your savings could go towards more cooling if that's where your interests lie.



The case can handle two 360 mm radiators, though to fit one in the front you'll have to remove the HDD cage.



