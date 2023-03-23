Get 52% Off EVGA's Dark Kingpin EATX Motherboard: Real Deals

Pick up EVGA's Dark Kingpin EATX Motherboard for $399 (opens in new tab) — that's a reduction of over 50% from Amazon. The Dark Kingpin supports DDR5 memory up to 64GBs of 6600MHz when overclocked and features PCIe 5.0 and Gen 4 for M.2. This board is aimed at enthusiasts that like to overclock their systems, so even with a massive price drop, you still pay a premium price.

The power requirements of high-end PC systems have been steadily creeping up and if you're looking for a PSU that can cope with the load and provide plenty of overhead for most users, then take a look at the Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W power supply for $389 (opens in new tab) from Newegg. It's 80+ Platinum rated and fully modular so should be able to provide stable power to your components for years to come. To receive the $100 discount you must use a rebate card.

The WD Black SB850X 2TB is down to a new low of $154 (opens in new tab) thanks to a $5 discount at Newegg. This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s and is one of the best SSDs on the market for gaming on PC or PlayStation 5, however, you would want to add a heatsink if using in a PS5 console.

(opens in new tab) EVGA Z690 Dark Kingpin: now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $829)

The highly overclockable EVGA Z690 Dark Kingpin (model-121-AL-E699-KR) uses the Intel Z690 chipset and supports 12th/13th Gen Intel Core processors for the LGA1700 socket. This motherboard supports PCIe Gen5, M.2 Gen 4, and DDR5 memory. This is an EATX form factor.

(opens in new tab) Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W: now $389 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with rebate was $489)

This is a big-boy power supply made to meet the needs of the ever-expanding power-hungry extreme gaming and workstation systems that exist. The Toughpower TF1 is fully modular and rated 80+ Titanium, able to output a stable and continuous 1550W using a single +12V rail design.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $154 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $289)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. Use code SSPCQ2326 for a $5 discount.

(opens in new tab) PNY 480GB SSD: now $22 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $25)

With a 480GB storage capacity this SATA III drive from PNY has a 6Gb/s interface that allows it to transfer data up to 500MB/s with its sequential read/write speeds. Ideal as a replacement drive or for upgrading that old laptop from the slower 5400rpm HDD that you might still have in there.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics Large Extended Gaming Mouse Pad: now $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $17)

A large mouse pad that measures 35.5 x 16.88 inches and has a non-slip rubber base with a smooth cloth upper for improved mouse glide.

