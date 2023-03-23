Get 52% Off EVGA's Dark Kingpin EATX Motherboard: Real Deals

Pick up EVGA's Dark Kingpin EATX Motherboard for $399 (opens in new tab) — that's a reduction of over 50% from Amazon. The Dark Kingpin supports DDR5 memory up to 64GBs of 6600MHz when overclocked and features PCIe 5.0 and Gen 4 for M.2. This board is aimed at enthusiasts that like to overclock their systems, so even with a massive price drop, you still pay a premium price.
The power requirements of high-end PC systems have been steadily creeping up and if you're looking for a PSU that can cope with the load and provide plenty of overhead for most users, then take a look at the Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W power supply for $389 (opens in new tab) from Newegg. It's 80+ Platinum rated and fully modular so should be able to provide stable power to your components for years to come. To receive the $100 discount you must use a rebate card.
The WD Black SB850X 2TB is down to a new low of $154 (opens in new tab) thanks to a $5 discount at Newegg. This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s and is one of the best SSDs on the market for gaming on PC or PlayStation 5, however, you would want to add a heatsink if using in a PS5 console.
See below for more Real Deals.
TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals
- EVGA Z690 Dark Kingpin EATX Motherboard: now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $829)
- Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W PSU: now $389 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with rebate was $489)
- WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD: now $154 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $289)
- PNY 480GB SSD: now $22 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $25)
- Amazon Basics Large Extended Gaming Mouse Pad: now $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $17)
Today’s best deals in detail
The highly overclockable EVGA Z690 Dark Kingpin (model-121-AL-E699-KR) uses the Intel Z690 chipset and supports 12th/13th Gen Intel Core processors for the LGA1700 socket. This motherboard supports PCIe Gen5, M.2 Gen 4, and DDR5 memory. This is an EATX form factor.
This is a big-boy power supply made to meet the needs of the ever-expanding power-hungry extreme gaming and workstation systems that exist. The Toughpower TF1 is fully modular and rated 80+ Titanium, able to output a stable and continuous 1550W using a single +12V rail design.
This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. Use code SSPCQ2326 for a $5 discount.
With a 480GB storage capacity this SATA III drive from PNY has a 6Gb/s interface that allows it to transfer data up to 500MB/s with its sequential read/write speeds. Ideal as a replacement drive or for upgrading that old laptop from the slower 5400rpm HDD that you might still have in there.
A large mouse pad that measures 35.5 x 16.88 inches and has a non-slip rubber base with a smooth cloth upper for improved mouse glide.