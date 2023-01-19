Get a Great Deal on an RTX 3080 Ti Powered Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

It won't be long until all the available gaming laptops have the latest RTX 40-series GPUs inside of them, but currently, some of the best and most powerful gaming laptops contain the RTX 3080 or 3080 Ti. Today we have a look at some of the best deals to be had on these gaming powerhouses that often make up the lists of the best gaming laptops (opens in new tab).

Powered by an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti the 17-inch Gigabyte Aorus 17 is reduced to $2,129 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. This gaming laptop has a super fast refresh rate of 360 Hz on its large screen, which is especially useful for fast-paced FPS games where every frame counts.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus 15 is $1,899 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. This 15.6-inch laptop sports a QHD resolution and an RTX 3080. The processor used in this particular model is AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HS.

This MSI Vector GP66 has been reduced to $2,019 (opens in new tab), making this RTX 3080 Ti-powered laptop a great deal. With a 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD screen and Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H CPU, this powerful laptop also contains a massive 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17: now $2,129 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $2,499)

The powerful Aorus 17 (model-YE5-74US544SH) contains an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The resolution of the screen is only 1080p on an IPS panel, but the screen does boast a massive 360 Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus 15: now $1,899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $2,199)

The ROG Zephyrus 15 sports a 1440p QHD 15.6-inch screen and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

(opens in new tab) MSI Vector GP66: now $2,019 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $2,599)

This impressively specced Vector GP66 from MSI has a 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD screen, Intel's 12th Gen Core i9-12900H CPU, the powerful Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, a massive 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

(model-Vector GP66 12UHSO-673)

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim: now $1,670 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $2,099)

With a 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, this laptop packs a lot of power into its ultra-slim frame.

(model -GA503QS-BS96Q)

(opens in new tab) Alienware X17 R2: now $2,999 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $3,799)

With its large 17-inch FHD display and superfast 360 Hz refresh rate, this Dell gaming laptop is prepared for the fastest FPS action in games like CS:GO and Valorant. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, this X17 R2 has more than enough power to impress. This laptop also includes 32GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

